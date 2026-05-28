An Odisha farmer grew world’s costliest mango; now, he’s guarding it at night fearing theft

Fearing theft, Deba says he has started spending nights near the tree to protect the fruit. (AI generated image)

A farmer from Odisha’s Malkangiri district has found himself in an unusual situation after successfully growing one of the world’s rarest and most expensive mango varieties — the famed Miyazaki mango. According to a PTI report, Deba Padhiami, a resident of Tamasa village, nurtured the exotic mango tree for nearly four years before it finally began bearing fruit.

Internationally, premium Miyazaki mangoes fetch staggering prices, sometimes reaching nearly Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. But despite cultivating such a valuable fruit, Deba is now struggling with a simple question: where and how does he sell it?

PTI reported that the sapling was gifted to Deba by a social worker several years ago. Since then, he has carefully looked after the tree through harsh weather and difficult farming conditions. His patience has finally paid off, with the rare red mangoes now ripening on the branches.