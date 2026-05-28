An Odisha farmer grew world’s costliest mango; now, he’s guarding it at night fearing theft

A farmer from Odisha’s Malkangiri district has found himself in an unusual situation after successfully growing one of the world’s rarest and most expensive mango varieties — the famed Miyazaki mango. According to a PTI report, Deba Padhiami, a resident of Tamasa village, nurtured the exotic mango tree for nearly four years before it finally began bearing fruit.
Internationally, premium Miyazaki mangoes fetch staggering prices, sometimes reaching nearly Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. But despite cultivating such a valuable fruit, Deba is now struggling with a simple question: where and how does he sell it?
PTI reported that the sapling was gifted to Deba by a social worker several years ago. Since then, he has carefully looked after the tree through harsh weather and difficult farming conditions. His patience has finally paid off, with the rare red mangoes now ripening on the branches.
VIDEO | Deba Padhiami in Odisha’s Malkangiri has been sleepless over a mango.
It’s not just another mango, but the Japanese-origin Miyazaki variety, reportedly one of the most expensive globally. And, Deba, has grown that Miyazaki in Malkangiri, four years after receiving a… pic.twitter.com/F60dvElm51
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026
However, the excitement has quickly turned into anxiety. Fearing theft, Deba says he has started spending nights near the tree to protect the fruit. “I have been guarding the orchard these days. These mangoes are very valuable,” he said while checking the ripening fruits hanging from the branches.
The growing attention around the orchard has only increased his worries. Luxury fruits such as Miyazaki mangoes require specialised handling, proper packaging and careful transportation. Their buyers are usually exporters, high-end fruit traders, premium hotels or collectors. Unsure about pricing or finding the right market, Deba is now hoping for guidance from agricultural experts and government authorities.
Unlike the usual yellow mangoes commonly found in India, Miyazaki mangoes are famous for their striking deep-red colour and exceptional sweetness. Originally associated with Japan, the variety has earned global attention for both its rarity and premium quality. When fully ripe, the fruit develops a bright reddish glow that makes it instantly recognisable.
Over the years, Miyazaki mangoes have become one of Japan’s most luxurious fruits, frequently appearing at exclusive fruit auctions and luxury markets. Reports suggest that a single top-grade mango can sell for hundreds of dollars. Beyond the price tag, the fruit is also prized for its quality standards. Miyazaki mangoes are generally large, often weighing more than 350 grams each, and are known for having at least 15 per cent sugar content. In Japan, only mangoes that meet strict checks for colour, sweetness and appearance earn the prestigious title “Eggs of the Sun.”