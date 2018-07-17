Actor Mithila Palkar’s ‘silent’ relationship with her grandparents will leave you emotional

At the time Mithila Palkar opted for the field of acting, her beloved grandfather did not approve of her decision. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) At the time Mithila Palkar opted for the field of acting, her beloved grandfather did not approve of her decision. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Actor Mithila Palkar, who is known for her bubbly and happy-go-lucky characters in web series Girl in the City and Little Things, shared the story of her ‘strict’ grandparents on Facebook page Humans of Bombay. Though her parents had a house in Mumbai’s Vasai, Palkar and her sister shifted to their maternal grandparent’s house, who she described as “typical Marathi”.

At the time Palkar opted for the field of acting, her beloved grandfather did not approve of her decision. “He tried to deter me from it — and I knew that it was only because he wanted me to have something to fall back on.” However, with time things changed and the now 25-year-old has even attempted to show her grandparents a movie where she is doing an intimate scene. “When I sat them down and showed them a film that I did — with an intimate scene in it, I was surprised that their reaction wasn’t dramatic. My grandmother even came to me to ask, ‘How do you do it?’ And I had to explain the mechanics of it.”

“When I was young, my parents bought a house in Vasai, but because it was inconvenient for us all to travel, they sent my sister and I to live with our nana-nani at Dadar. My grandparents came from a typical Marathi family where they respect the value of rules and regulations. My nana was strict and didn’t express a lot, so naturally, I was scared of him. I would even get the usual ‘strict-father’ scolding if I didn’t study or stick to my curfew.

But, I could always see the love behind his strict rules. He still allows me to call him ‘tu’ instead of ‘aap’ and puts up with my childishness — but at that time, I didn’t know whether he would accept my career choice of becoming an actor. He tried to deter me from it — and I knew that it was only because he wanted me to have something to fall back on. My sister pointed out to me that somewhere he saw himself in me. Because like him, I was strong minded. And I knew that he would be happy with my work as long as I was happy — so I continued to pursue acting by working really hard for it.

The cutest part is that both my grandparents have tried to adapt to my dream. When I sat them down and showed them a film that I did — with an intimate scene in it, I was surprised that their reaction wasn’t dramatic. My grandmother even came to me to ask, ‘How do you do it?’ And I had to explain the mechanics of it. Funnily enough, my grandfather decided not to acknowledge it at all, we skipped the awkwardness and all he said was, ‘It’s nice.. you’re good.’ That’s what I needed to know — that I did a good job.

Today, my grandfather has clippings of all the articles and magazines that I’ve been featured in. And he even searches YouTube for my content every day. Even though we share a silent relationship, it makes me really happy knowing that he’s supporting me in every way that he can. He’s ready to break the rules for me and I respect him even more for it. It’s all I need….even though I’m afraid of him most of the time — I know he’s my biggest fan. But what he doesn’t know, is that I’m his biggest fan too.”

