Monday, Sep 19, 2022

‘Anyone know what type’: Mitchell Johnson shares pic of snake he found in Lucknow hotel

The former Australian cricketer is in India to participate in the Legends League Cricket.

Mitchell Johnson, snake, Lucknow hotel, Australia, cricket, former cricketer, Legends League Cricket, India, reptile, Brett Lee, viral, trendingFormer Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson shared a photo of a snake he found at his hotel in Lucknow.

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson is in India these days to participate in the Legends League Cricket. The pacer, who retired from international cricket in 2015, had an “interesting” encounter during his stay at a hotel in Lucknow which he shared on Instagram.

Johnson shared the photo of a snake that he found crawling inside his room Monday. He asked his followers about the type of snake it was that he found hanging outside his room’s door. “Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchell Johnson (@mitchjohnson398)

The post has received more than 10,000 likes since being shared. His former international teammate Brett Lee reacted to the post with a snake, thumbs down and a laughing emoji.

“Vellikettan,” replied a user referring to the snake’s species also known as common krait. “Not to scare but to make you aware, there may be more as it looks like being hatched recently. Stay safe and pick things with care for sometime. Get it checked by a professional,” suggested another netizen.

Johnson shared another image of the reptile which showed the snake’s head more clearly. “Found a better pic of this snakes head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchell Johnson (@mitchjohnson398)

“Ask at the reception desk,” said a user sarcastically. “This is Indian Wolf Snake..! Not Venomous..!” wrote another. “Worst hotel management ever,” read another comment.

Mitchell Johnson took 313 wickets in 73 Tests and 239 wickets in 153 ODIs for Australia. He was also a part of the Australian team that won the 2015 ODI World Cup, in which he picked 15 wickets.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 06:12:56 pm
