Hilarious goof-up on his cake leaves Nagpur man ‘speechless’

Occasionally we find ourselves misinterpreting text messages because we read them in a different way than the sender intended. Fortunately, most such mix-ups don’t do lasting damage.

On Friday, however, a man ordered a cake from a bakery in Nagpur but what was supposed to be a simple order soon turned into a facepalm moment after the patissier apparently misunderstood the client’s instructions.

Sharing a photo of the cake in question, Twitter user Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) wrote, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼”.

Written in block letters in white across the chocolate topping of the cake were the words ‘Contain Egg’. The tweet gathered over 58,000 likes in just one day and prompted others to share similar anecdotes.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Among the many responses that followed, a Twitter user shared, “I once ordered a cake for a birthday gathering with 50+ people. Imagine my horror and embarrassment when the cake showed up with ‘Don’t send cutlery’ written on it. The price you pay to save the environment 🙄😰”.

I asked for an Eggless cake, here it is 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x2boqolAl0 — CrazyKittens 😻 (@Sujata1803) May 21, 2022

I once ordered a cake for a birthday gathering with 50+ people. Imagine my horror and embarrassment when the cake showed up with ‘Don’t send cutlery’ written on it. The price you pay to save the environment 🙄😰 pic.twitter.com/jSpKu2RPbf — Abdul Basith (@basithabood) May 21, 2022

-What do you want us to write on the cake?

-Nothing.

👇 pic.twitter.com/bZf3uUYlLu — Pavitra 🍁 (@tum_pukar_lo) May 20, 2022

I think this one is apt for the thread pic.twitter.com/3c4dKfwWdm — Jashan Thapar (@JashanThapar) May 20, 2022

Usually the bakery writes the message on a white chocolate tile. I asked for “HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHRIS” and the bakery made a note: TILE. We still laugh about it. pic.twitter.com/wepSizyR2O — Lanchid19 (@lanchid19) May 20, 2022

Me: Please put the Happy Birthday “Pin Board” on top of cake.

Restaurant: pic.twitter.com/EeEtupOefQ — Prakash Reddy (@saiprakash4688) May 20, 2022

Had a similar experience. There were about 500 ways to screw up the spelling of “Congratulations”, this wouldn’t have been in those 500.https://t.co/SJl9ZoMIsz — Riteek Arora 💎 (@riteek) May 21, 2022

My Aunt ordered a cake in Delhi. In the form she put “NIL” where they asked if there was any message to put on the cake. And Voila…. we did have a good laugh!!! pic.twitter.com/AD2rkCBqhJ — Nonita Chand (@NoniTeesOff) May 21, 2022

I remember in 2000,chef said EK Tandoori Chicken & I heard 8 Tandoori Chicken to go.Chef made me pay for 7 extra Tandoori Chickens I sent🤣😰👨🏽‍🍳

I forgive innocent mistakes & laugh it off now.Thank you @swiggy_in you guys are doing grt work.I needed this laugh today@kapildwasnik https://t.co/sCbmKHRrZo — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 20, 2022

Another Twitter user recalled that they received a cake with the words “NIL” written on it after his aunt ordered a cake in Delhi and wrote “NIL” in the column that asked if there was any message they wanted to put on the cake.

After his tweet went viral, Wasnik wrote, “Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati 🙏🏻 No hard feelings @swiggy_in – you are awesome 🙂🙏🏻”