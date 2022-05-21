scorecardresearch
Hilarious goof-up on his cake leaves Nagpur man ‘speechless’

The viral tweet prompted others to share similar experiences they faced after ordering cake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2022 6:06:45 pm
Hilarious mistake on cake Swiggy, Nagpur bakery wrote contains egg on cake in funny mistake, Swiggy cake contains egg, Funny tweet cake, Indian ExpressThe tweet gathered over 58,000 likes.

Occasionally we find ourselves misinterpreting text messages because we read them in a different way than the sender intended. Fortunately, most such mix-ups don’t do lasting damage.

On Friday, however, a man ordered a cake from a bakery in Nagpur but what was supposed to be a simple order soon turned into a facepalm moment after the patissier apparently misunderstood the client’s instructions. 

Sharing a photo of the cake in question, Twitter user Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) wrote, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼”. 

Written in block letters in white across the chocolate topping of the cake were the words ‘Contain Egg’. The tweet gathered over 58,000 likes in just one day and prompted others to share similar anecdotes. 

Among the many responses that followed, a Twitter user shared, “I once ordered a cake for a birthday gathering with 50+ people. Imagine my horror and embarrassment when the cake showed up with ‘Don’t send cutlery’ written on it. The price you pay to save the environment 🙄😰”. 

Another Twitter user recalled that they received a cake with the words “NIL” written on it after his aunt ordered a cake in Delhi and wrote “NIL” in the column that asked if there was any message they wanted to put on the cake.

After his tweet went viral, Wasnik wrote, “Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati 🙏🏻 No hard feelings @swiggy_in  – you are awesome 🙂🙏🏻” 

