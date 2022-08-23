Watch: This mistake in Shamshera has netizens in splits

Shamshera, a Yash Raj Films period action flick, released in July this year failed to impress the audience. And now, weeks after its theatrical release, a goof-up in the movies is making people laugh. Netizens, who got a chance to watch Shamshera on Amazon Prime, have noted a glaring goof-up in the film.
In an action scene, actor Vaani Kapoor is seen fighting off enemies with a sword in one hand, while presumably holding a baby in another.
However, in place of the baby, she can be seen holding a cloth rag. It indicates that the makers of the film did not add the baby in the frames which makes it look like the actor is awkwardly clutching at a cloth piece.
Let’s just assume that there is a baby 👶#Shamshera #IseewhatIcant pic.twitter.com/4bS0KbV6dY
— Guman Singh Rathore (@GumaanSingh) August 20, 2022
The baby is as non existent as the box office collection of the movie !
— Dhumketu (@dhumketu101) August 21, 2022
The baby is fighting his own battle
— Shubham (@atishub) August 21, 2022
Lol ! And this was the movie the cast and YRF were defending! I had a headache after watching this movie! Not because of boycott but this movie failed because of the writing! #Shamshera https://t.co/Qn78bfHOXx
— N (@namitha995) August 21, 2022
— Saurabh Gupta (@NOCwala) August 22, 2022
Seriously.. atleast show a real baby.. a real one can never be held like that. In one scene the eyes of the so called baby were visible.. its a doll 🤭 #ShamsheraOnPrime #Shamshera
— 😈 (@girlwhospitfire) August 21, 2022
We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn’t think it was required! M amazed!
— Tulip Suman l ଟ୍ୟୁଲିପ୍ ସୁମନ (@tstulip) August 21, 2022
I watched it last night and i noticed this in whole climax that it’s so visible that they r shooting without baby, at least they could edit and add baby face there👎
— Nikhil Gera (@BeingNikGera) August 21, 2022
I would like to believe that my man Adi Chopra is investing all of YRF’s money on Pathaan and only on Pathaan. 😌 https://t.co/WoAHa40iKP
— Shaki (@fsharkz) August 21, 2022
On Saturday, a Twitter user named Guman Singh Rathore (@GumaanSingh) shared a clip of this scene and wrote, “Let’s just assume that there is a baby #Shamshera #IseewhatIcant”. Soon this video gathered over two lakh views.
Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I watched it last night and i noticed this in whole climax that it’s so visible that they r shooting without baby, at least they could edit and add baby face there”.
Another person remarked, “We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn’t think it was required! M amazed!”.
