Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Watch: This mistake in Shamshera has netizens in splits

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released on July 22.

Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor Shamshera, Shamshera goof up, missing baby Shamshera, Shamshera mistake editing, Viral clip on Shamshera mistake, Indian expressShamshera was reportedly made with a budget of over 100 crores.

Shamshera, a Yash Raj Films period action flick, released in July this year failed to impress the audience. And now, weeks after its theatrical release, a goof-up in the movies is making people laugh. Netizens, who got a chance to watch Shamshera on Amazon Prime, have noted a glaring goof-up in the film.

In an action scene, actor Vaani Kapoor is seen fighting off enemies with a sword in one hand, while presumably holding a baby in another.

However, in place of the baby, she can be seen holding a cloth rag. It indicates that the makers of the film did not add the baby in the frames which makes it look like the actor is awkwardly clutching at a cloth piece.

On Saturday, a Twitter user named Guman Singh Rathore (@GumaanSingh) shared a clip of this scene and wrote, “Let’s just assume that there is a baby #Shamshera #IseewhatIcant”. Soon this video gathered over two lakh views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I watched it last night and i noticed this in whole climax that it’s so visible that they r shooting without baby, at least they could edit and add baby face there”.

Another person remarked, “We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn’t think it was required! M amazed!”.

