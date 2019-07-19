Toggle Menu
Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mission Mangal trailer is inspiring memes

After the trailer dropped, not only it did garner heaps of praise but the emotional dialogues also caught the eye of desi movie buffs. One particular line by Kumar struck a chord with many Twitter users, who are now making memes inspired by it.

The trailer of Mission Mangal has started a hilarious meme-fest online.

Even as all eyes are on India’s Chandrayaan 2 launch, the trailer of Mission Mangal, celebrating country’s landmark Mars mission was released on Thursday. Based on Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or the Mangalyaan project, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013 to put a space probe in planet Mars’ orbit, the film delves into the story of those who made it possible.

Mujhe abhi tak nahi pata kaise karenge, par karenge sir, karna hi hoga,(I don’t know yet how we will do it, but we will do it sir, we have to)” Kumar says in the film.

Here are the memes inspired by it:

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in prominent roles.

The trailer shows how Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) led a team of scientists to complete India’s ambitious mission to Mars in the first attempt, battling odds and challenges.

The film is due in theatres August 15 this year.

