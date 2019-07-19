Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mission Mangal trailer is inspiring memes

Even as all eyes are on India’s Chandrayaan 2 launch, the trailer of Mission Mangal, celebrating country’s landmark Mars mission was released on Thursday. Based on Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or the Mangalyaan project, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013 to put a space probe in planet Mars’ orbit, the film delves into the story of those who made it possible.

After the trailer dropped, not only it did garner heaps of praise but the emotional dialogues also caught the eye of desi movie buffs. One particular line by Kumar struck a chord with many Twitter users, who are now making memes inspired by it.

“Mujhe abhi tak nahi pata kaise karenge, par karenge sir, karna hi hoga,(I don’t know yet how we will do it, but we will do it sir, we have to)” Kumar says in the film.

Here are the memes inspired by it:

Students completing syllabus one day before exam#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/JU5EnGTwqe — Aishwarya G🇮🇳 (@Aishwarya_2997) July 19, 2019

When I decide to wake up early pic.twitter.com/Ibqf5xQzPD — Akshay | ಅಕ್ಷಯ | अक्षय (@AkshayKatariyaa) July 18, 2019

When your school friends make reunion plan on Whatsapp. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/PyFx9lUccv — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 18, 2019

Catching a jam packed train from Dadar in peak hours. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/15fvXv8OhY — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 18, 2019

Me trying to get off Twitter Twitter be like: pic.twitter.com/j4vP8IfO53 — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 18, 2019

Mom: 3 whistles ke baad cooker ki seeti bandh kar dena Me: #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/2KCoJL2KbT — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer BMC- Ab hum aise pul banayenge jo girega nahi.. Contractor- pic.twitter.com/d8wJwCLivq — Gappu S¡πgh ❁ (@LamerGappu) July 18, 2019

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in prominent roles.

The trailer shows how Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) led a team of scientists to complete India’s ambitious mission to Mars in the first attempt, battling odds and challenges.

The film is due in theatres August 15 this year.