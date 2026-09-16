‘Beauty with brains’: Miss Universe India finalist resumes work at Google in Bengaluru

When Umanga Kumawat stepped onto the Miss Universe India stage, she represented Madhya Pradesh and competed for a crown. Just weeks later, she was back to something far more familiar — a regular day at work.
The engineer, who finished among the top 20 at Miss Universe India 2026, recently gave Instagram users a glimpse of her routine at Google’s Bengaluru office.
Shared on September 14, her one-minute “day in my life” reel captures a side of her life that has little to do with pageants and plenty to do with deadlines, workouts and cafeteria lunches.
The reel offered a glimpse of a routine that exists alongside her pageant journey — one involving office meetings, fitness breaks, and cafeteria meals rather than constant photoshoots and appearances.
Her morning begins at 9.30 am with the familiar dilemma of deciding what to wear. Kumawat settles on a black top paired with bright red trousers, packs her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds, and makes her way to the Google campus.
Her first stop, however, isn’t her desk. By 10.30 am, she is at the company’s wellness facility, where she spends time on the treadmill before moving on to stretches and leg lifts. After a quick mirror check in the restroom, she heads in for the workday.
By 12.30 pm, Kumawat is at her laptop with a notebook beside her, reviewing documents and getting to work. Lunch arrives around 2.10 pm, with the Google cafeteria offering an assortment of biryani, fruits, and desserts. Kumawat opts for a bowl of noodle soup with greens.
She is back at her desk by 3 pm. At around 4.30 pm, she moves to a quieter lounge overlooking the campus, settling down with her laptop near the floor-to-ceiling windows.
A coffee break at 5.30 pm brings another small change of scene. Kumawat heads to Google’s tea and coffee bar, uses an interactive kiosk to order a hot drink and eventually calls it a day, leaving the campus by elevator.
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The video also drew plenty of reactions from Instagram users.
“Wow, that’s the perfect example of beauty with brains…proud of you,” wrote one user.
“Huh all are good but u r having tea without a friend to spill the (tea),” quipped another.
“Your vlog is treat to watch,” commented a third.