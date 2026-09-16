‘Beauty with brains’: Miss Universe India finalist resumes work at Google in Bengaluru

The engineer, who finished among the top 20 at Miss Universe India 2026, recently gave Instagram users a glimpse of her routine at Google's Bengaluru office.

When Umanga Kumawat stepped onto the Miss Universe India stage, she represented Madhya Pradesh and competed for a crown. Just weeks later, she was back to something far more familiar — a regular day at work.

The engineer, who finished among the top 20 at Miss Universe India 2026, recently gave Instagram users a glimpse of her routine at Google’s Bengaluru office.

Shared on September 14, her one-minute “day in my life” reel captures a side of her life that has little to do with pageants and plenty to do with deadlines, workouts and cafeteria lunches.

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From what to wear to office work

The reel offered a glimpse of a routine that exists alongside her pageant journey — one involving office meetings, fitness breaks, and cafeteria meals rather than constant photoshoots and appearances.