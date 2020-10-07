Fans of show Mirzapur flood social media with memes as season 2 trailer trends on YouTube

Almost two years after the first season, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the second season of Mirzapur, which took social media by storm and inspired plenty of memes.
The second season of the show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal among others. The trailer had over 13 million views on YouTube in a day and also trended on the platform. Dialogues from the second season also inspired plenty of memes, with law enforcement agencies also using them.
With plenty of wordplays on ‘niyam’ or rules, here are some of the memes from the show doing the rounds on social media:
Them: Now that the lockdown is getting eased, shall we take it easy on the COVID-19 precautions?
Us: pic.twitter.com/uGA9NBfzvE
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 7, 2020
Engineering colleges nowadays #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/P11VTZi2oU
— Sameer Ahmed (@sameer_ahmed__) October 7, 2020
Every #MSDhoni fans right now..#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/rg5MwgmIGh
— Mansi Fule (@mansifule) October 6, 2020
Me and my bros over last slice of pizza#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/Kl5hZoU29S
— abhijeet krishna (@krishnaabhijee) October 6, 2020
#Mirzapur2
*When me & Bois playing gully cricket*
Opp. Captain to players: pic.twitter.com/bqiqGt5I2B
— Nuste_memes (@berojgarAvenger) October 6, 2020
#Mirzapur2
*While playing gully cricket*
Bat owner :- pic.twitter.com/0xEeAFTp2m
— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 6, 2020
Me breaks a glass: Dad scolds me for being irresponsible
Dad breaks a glass: Dad scolds me for putting it there#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/vsgOJCJeok
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 6, 2020
The year 2020 to humanity #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/aRxu1l5vcz
— Frustrated._.ladka (@shlok_bhadauria) October 6, 2020
When your vegeterian friend tries nonveg for first time #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/iOGbFJhGi4
— D J 🎧 : Impostor (@djaywalebabu) October 6, 2020
#Mirzapur2
No one
Berlin in Money heist: pic.twitter.com/dcV66a7kNA
— Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) October 6, 2020
#mirzapurseason2#mirzapur2trailer
Me after texting my ex:- pic.twitter.com/b2ae8CBYC0
— Nish (@quixotic_nigga) October 6, 2020
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.