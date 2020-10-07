Fans of show Mirzapur flood social media with memes as season 2 trailer trends on YouTube

Almost two years after the first season, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the second season of Mirzapur, which took social media by storm and inspired plenty of memes.

The second season of the show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal among others. The trailer had over 13 million views on YouTube in a day and also trended on the platform. Dialogues from the second season also inspired plenty of memes, with law enforcement agencies also using them.

With plenty of wordplays on ‘niyam’ or rules, here are some of the memes from the show doing the rounds on social media:

Them: Now that the lockdown is getting eased, shall we take it easy on the COVID-19 precautions? Us: pic.twitter.com/uGA9NBfzvE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 7, 2020

Me and my bros over last slice of pizza#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/Kl5hZoU29S — abhijeet krishna (@krishnaabhijee) October 6, 2020

Me breaks a glass: Dad scolds me for being irresponsible Dad breaks a glass: Dad scolds me for putting it there#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/vsgOJCJeok — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 6, 2020

When your vegeterian friend tries nonveg for first time #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/iOGbFJhGi4 — D J 🎧 : Impostor (@djaywalebabu) October 6, 2020

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

