‘Mirchi ice cream roll’: Bizarre ice cream video recipe leaves netizens appalled

After ‘oreo pakoda’ and ‘rasgulla chaat’, internet has added another bizarre eating trend to its burgeoning repertoire. A video of ‘Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream Roll’ has surfaced online, leaving internet users annoyed. The clip was shared by food vlogger Rishab Singh from Indore. The video posted on the YouTube channel, Spoons of Indore 2.0, has garnered over seven lakh views and over 38,000 likes.

As seen in the video, the street vendor first cuts green chilies and adds Nutella. Later, he pours milk cream and mixes it well. After that, the mixture is put in the freezer and made into rolls. By the end of the video, the vendor adds chilly pieces over the rolls for garnishing. While the vendor hands over the ice cream to a customer, the customer says, “Too many chilies have been added.”

Watch the video here:



Many netizens found the mix of chilies and ice cream as weird while many others joked about it. “We seriously need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India(FACBI),” commented a user. Another user said, “My respect for thanos increasing day by day.”

From Maggi Milkshake to Oreo Pakodas and Mirchi Ice Cream, this year there has been no dearth of bizarre food dishes.