scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 06, 2020
Top news

Watch: Elderly woman escapes unscathed after being run over by truck in Tamil Nadu

Widely being shared on several social media platforms, the video has left netizens shocked, with many gasping over the woman's miraculous escape.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 6, 2020 2:51:16 pm
Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu woman truck viral video, woman runover by truck escapes unhurt, woman trending viral video, Tamil Nadu news, indian express, indian express newsFortunately, the woman escaped unscathed. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)

A video of a woman escaping unhurt miraculously after being run over by a truck in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu, has left netizens shocked after the clip went viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter, the 54-second undated video shows an elderly lady crossing the road moments before being run over by the truck. However, much to the astonishment of passersby, the woman escaped unscathed. According to a CGTN report, the truck driver failed to see the lady while making a turn.

Watch the video here:

Widely being shared on several social media platforms, the video has left netizens shocked, with many gasping over the woman’s miraculous escape.

Earlier in 2017, another such incident had taken place where the woman, who was hit and dragged by a truck, miraculously survived.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement