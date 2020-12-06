Watch: Elderly woman escapes unscathed after being run over by truck in Tamil Nadu

Fortunately, the woman escaped unscathed. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)

A video of a woman escaping unhurt miraculously after being run over by a truck in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu, has left netizens shocked after the clip went viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter, the 54-second undated video shows an elderly lady crossing the road moments before being run over by the truck. However, much to the astonishment of passersby, the woman escaped unscathed. According to a CGTN report, the truck driver failed to see the lady while making a turn.

Watch the video here:

Elderly #Indian woman run over by truck miraculously escapes unscathed pic.twitter.com/AFGq2uYf3e — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 6, 2020

Widely being shared on several social media platforms, the video has left netizens shocked, with many gasping over the woman’s miraculous escape.

Miraculous — Velavan (@vsvelavan1970) December 6, 2020

God is Great 🙏🙏🙏 — Ramesh_malolan (@RameshMalolan) December 6, 2020

Earlier in 2017, another such incident had taken place where the woman, who was hit and dragged by a truck, miraculously survived.

