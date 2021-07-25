scorecardresearch
Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics, netizens celebrate with creatives

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2021 12:43:58 pm
Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics gave India its perfect start and netizens are coming up with creative ways to congratulate the Olympics medalist winners.

The 26-year-old on Saturday bagged the silver for the country after she lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The medal comes as a great achievement to Mirabai, who had failed to log a single legitimate lift in Rio 2016 Olympics.

ALSO READ |‘Jalpaan in Japan’: Amul posts special doodle as Tokyo Olympics begins

As Mirabai’s win triggered a plethora of reactions online, Amul dedicated a special topical to mark her accomplishment. ‘Worth her weight in Silver,” read the tag line on the feature shared by the official Twitter account of the dairy giant. The image showed a caricature of Mirabai wearing her silver medal with butter smeared on her fingers.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also tweeted a creative that merged the image of Lord Krishna’s devotee ‘Mirabai’ with that of the weightlifter. “Creativity at its best…” tweeted Mahindra as he posted the image that featured a lady in a saree holding a barbell.

Here, take a look at how netizens reacted to the interesting creatives dedicated to Mirabai after her win.

