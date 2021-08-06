scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
‘Your humility is inspiring’: Mirabai Chanu felicitates truck drivers who helped during training days, earns plaudits online

To reach the training academy in Imphal, nearly 30 km away from tiny her village, the Olympic silver medallist relied on lifts offered by sand-carrying truckers free of cost.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 2:45:30 pm
mirabai chanu, mirabai chanu rewards truck drivers who gave her lifts, tokyo olympics india medals, mirabai chanu thanks truck drivers for lifts, good news, viral news, indian expressThe young Olympian was visibly emotional meeting all those who helped her during her struggling years.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. However, her journey to the podium receiving the silver medal wasn’t an easy one. Now, keeping her promise, she felicitated those who helped her — the truck drivers.

Yes, the young athlete from Manipur had to take numerous lifts from truck drivers for her daily commute from her home in a tiny village to her training academy in Imphal, some 30 km away. So, to express her gratitude she hosted an event for them and honoured them for their contribution in her achievement.

ALSO WATCH |Child mimics Mirabai Chanu’s Tokyo Olympics win, Olympian reacts

Chanu couldn’t afford private transportation to the academy everyday. So, she relied on those sand-carrying truckers who travelled on the same route.

According to East Mojo, the 26-year-old silver medallist treated 150 truck drivers and their helpers to a nice lunch and gifted them all a shirt and a Manipuri scarf. Photos of the sweet interaction have since gone viral online.

“The training centre used to be 20-30 kms away from our home. Our parents would give her 10-20 rupees for her journey,” her brother Saikhom Sanatomba Meitei told Olympics.com after her win.

Reminiscing her efforts in the old days, Meitei, who is four years elder added: “Early morning, trucks used to leave from the market square. We would know which of them is going towards her training centre and would send her with them. She never complained about it.”

Watch her interaction with the truck drivers here:

Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category after lifting a total of 202 kg, ending a wait of 21 years to secure a win at the coveted event. She is only the second weightlifter from India after Karnam Malleswari, who had won bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The thoughtful gesture by the Olympians earned plaudits online, with many commending her for ‘not forgetting’ those who helped her reach the top. Chanu’s humility is winning hearts on the internet.

