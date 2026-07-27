‘Tears of joy’: Mirabai Chanu moved as national anthem plays after Commonwealth Games gold

Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu got emotional on the podium after clinching India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the national anthem played during the ceremony Sunday.

Chanu, 31, dominated the women’s 48kg weightlifting event, lifting a combined total of 190 kg. With this feat, Chanu also set new Commonwealth Games records in both the snatch and clean and jerk categories.

As the Indian flag was raised and Jana Gana Mana played in the arena, Chanu struggled to hold back tears while singing the national anthem, a moment that gained momentum on social media.

Watch here:

Goosebumps. Every Single Time. 🥹 As the Tricolour rises, the Indian National Anthem echoes through Glasgow for Mirabai Chanu’s historic gold.🥇 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE NOW exclusively on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/PzA7AX8h3k — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 26, 2026

‘Tears of happiness’

Speaking to ANI after her victory, Mirabai said the sight of the Indian flag flying highest and the national anthem playing overwhelmed her with emotion.

“They were tears of joy because I had won the first gold medal for India in these Commonwealth Games. I want to thank all the people of India for praying so earnestly for me. Those were tears of happiness,” she said.

The victory marked another milestone in Mirabai’s career. It was her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, after winning the title in Gold Coast in 2018 and successfully defending it at Birmingham in 2022.

Her Commonwealth Games journey began with a silver medal at the Glasgow 2014 Games before she established herself as one of the world’s finest weightlifters. Beyond CWG, Mirabai also made history by winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to do so.

‘Our Chanu, Our Pride’

The video prompted a wave of reactions, with a user calling it a “proud moment” for India and every athlete.

“It’s true devotion,” a user wrote.

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“As a teenager, she lifted firewood for her family. Today she has lifted India’s flag with pride. Three-time Gold Medalist in # CommonwealthGames.Our Chanu, Our Pride!” another user commented.