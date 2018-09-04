What director Mira Nair’s mother told photographers at Cannes is winning hearts all over again

Dr Praveen Nair, a noted social worker and children rights activist had accompanied her daughter during the Salaam Bombay screening at 1988 Cannes festival. Dr Praveen Nair, a noted social worker and children rights activist had accompanied her daughter during the Salaam Bombay screening at 1988 Cannes festival.

When Mira Nair went to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to present her first feature film, Salaam Bombay, it was her mother’s poignant reply to a photographer that is winning hearts online .

During the 1988 film festival, when Dr Praveen Nair, appeared on the red carpet, she was mistaken for an actor in the film. Seeing her in a beautiful saree gracing the occasion, the paparazzi asked Dr Nair which part she was playing in the film. She replied, “I’m the producer of the director.”

The moment from the 1988 film festival was shared on Twitter recently by senior sports journalist and writer Joy Bhattacharya and won hearts instantly.

The Namasake director too took to Twitter to confirm that the incident was true.

Twitterati loved the sweet but sassy reply.

Salaam Bombay, which had moderate success at the box office did phenomenally well with critics and won many accolades. The film won the Camera D’or and Prix du Public at the Cannes Film Festival in 1988 for its authentic portrayal of the lives of destitute street children in Mumbai.

Dr Nair, a renowned philanthropist and social worker who has closely worked with underprivileged children for over six decades now, had directly inspired the Oscar-nominated film for Best Foreign Language Film. She is also the founder trustee of the Trustee of Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT) which works with street children and protects them.

