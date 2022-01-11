Minnal Murali joins Kerala Motor Vehicle Dept to find impostors. Here’s what Tovino Thomas asks speeding motorists

Minnal Murali, the eponymous superhero from the Malayalam superhit who can move at lightning speed, has now joined forces with Motor Vehicle Department to keep a check on speeding motorists. Actor Tovino Thomas, who played Jaison/Minnal Murali in the film, shared a promotional video on Twitter, with the message, ‘Real Heroes Go Slow’.

In the video, clad in Minnal Murali costume, Tovino can be heard saying,” I am Minnal Murali, Original. But some impostors are running around pretending to be Minnal. I have a few things to tell them.” The camera pans to show a billboard saying, “Go slow folks. No speeding”.

Later as seen in the video, Motor Vehicle Department officials gear up for inspection. The team catches a car driver, bike rider and several others red-handed after monitoring their speed. The official then hands over a tablet through which they converse with Tovino virtually.

He asks them, “What is your name? Its not Minnal Murali right? Do you even have a superhero uniform? Then why are you driving at lightning speed? The world only needs one ‘Minnal’. Don’t do this again…” The law enforcement agency officials also handover T-shirts with the imprint of ‘Real Heroes Go Slow’.

“Minnal Muraliye tholppikkaanavilla makkale… Minnal Murali joins hands with the Motor Vehicles Department to catch those who are trying to be Minnal without the costume!” read the caption of the video.

The video shared on Twitter has garnered over 35,000 views so far. Netizens were enthralled to watch the promotional video. “Awesome !! brilliant and unique idea for conveying something important…” commented a user.

Speaking to indianexpress.com over telephone, Pramod Shankar, Additional Transport Commissioner said, ” The video was shot as part of road safety awareness week observed in the second and third week of January every year.”

“Awareness programs are being conducted in schools, colleges. Earlier, campaigns such as Operation Decibel to clamp down loud honking, and Clear Pathway were organized .” The operation Clear Pathway was aimed at preventing road accidents due to blocks on roads and footpaths.

When asked why speeding is a growing menace, he said that Kerala has high number of vehicles. “In every house, there are two or three vehicles now. In every 1000 houses, there are over 450 vehicles while road infrastructure to meet the demand is not there. It is a thickly populated region with small area,” he added.

Pradeep E C, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Koduvally said that awareness programs were on full swing during pre-Covid period. “Before getting license, one person used to undergo three training programs. Amid the pandemic, such promotional videos can create great impact in the society,” he added.