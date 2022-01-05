Kerala couple’s ‘save the date’ video has a Minnal Murali twist and even the film’s director approves

Malayalam film Minnal Murali, starring actor Tovino Thomas as a superhero, is not just earning rave reviews from critics but has managed to win hearts of general audience as well. As the Netflix film continues to create buzz through many memes and spoofs, one ‘save the date’ project clearly steals the show.

While one many think what’s common between a rooted and ‘humble’ superhero and a wedding, but it seems a couple made the twain meet. For the epic pre-wedding photoshoot, the would-be-groom decided to be the knight in shining armour, literally saving his fianceé while dressed as Minnal Murali. He quite easily sweeps the bride-to-be off her feet and served some binge-worthy content on social media.

Crafted by the team at Athreya Wedding Stories, the groom Amal Raveendran emerged as a superhero saving bride Anju KH in the streets of Vytilla, Ernakulam last month as the Netflix film was set to release.

In true Minnal Murali style, donning the same superhero outfit as seen in the film, he turns out to be a saviour in every difficult situation — from chasing a purse snatcher to saving the woman moments away from meeting with an accident.

And just like that, their love blossoms and with a lightning strike, the couple’s date for wedding, January 23 is revealed in the end.

While the attention to details from costume to framing are quite immaculate, the team behind the viral project says it wasn’t planned at all. Talking to indianexpress.com over the telephone, the group said it was a spontaneous idea that was brought to life during the shoot within a few hours.

“Initially, the plan for a simple photoshoot too was not getting executed well as the bride was shy,” photographer Jibin Joy said.

As he was thinking what could make things interesting so that they can capture some candid shots, he was randomly scrolling through his Instagram feed when he spotted film’s director Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali post. As they did not have much time and needed to work fast, he thought why not imbibe the film’s spirit as their central theme.

“So, I shared the idea with the couple. While Amal, the groom wanted to create trending content and he was up for it, it took a little bit of convincing for the bride. But soon, Anju too was on board,” Joy added.

“The crazy part was trying to get the costume at such a short notice and it was a challenge initially. Amal’s shirt was loosely fitted, it would not match Minnal Murali’s look,” he admitted. Luckily, things worked out as they decided to buy the cloth and get it stitched! “It all happened too quickly. In one hour we got the dress tailor-made and thankfully it turned out to be just as we would have liked.”

The makers also posted a behind-the-scenes video of their buzz-worthy project, to show all the frenzy leading up to the shoot.

When asked if shooting in the streets was a challenge, Joy, a wedding photographer since three years, said it was manageable with a bit of jugaad and thinking on their feet. “As we were shooting near Vytilla hub, a police officer approached us and asked if we’re doing promotion for the film and I simply said ‘yes’,” he chuckled.

“Most of the people did not take much notice, while some were a little intrigued and peeked out of moving buses,” he added. “Amal actually needs to be really appreciated as he was not at all inhibited to act,” he said, giving credit to the groom, whose acting won hearts online. Another star of the short-spoof was the villain — the purse snatcher — played by Joy’s brother Tijo Tomy.

After the video was shot skilfully by videographer Nithin Roy, Joy first shared it with few of his friends before making it public. There were apprehensions if the joke will be on the groom. “Amal also liked it, but was bit worried about the response. He showed it to the bride. She also liked it and Amal was happy,” the Mundakayam-based photographer added.

But all their worries were soon put to rest as the project caught attention of film’s director. “I was overwhelmed when I saw Basil Joseph shared our video, it was an amazing feeling,” Joy gushed.

Not just Joseph but people on the internet too loved their efforts. However, this is not the first time that the team went viral. Joy trended for the poignant photoshoot of his grandparents for their 58th anniversary — the couple’s first wedding photos in over five decades — they have created a buzz many times on social media.

Be it their shoots showing auto drivers, contract labourers and a visually impaired couple, their projects have managed to catch the eye on the internet.

[With inputs from Chithira Raju in Kochi]