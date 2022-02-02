Minnal Murali appears in Kerala engineering question paper, director Basil Joseph savours delicious irony

Engineer-turned-film director Basil Jospeh was quite impressed as the eponymous superhero of his film, Minnal Murali, featured in an engineering exam question paper. Joseph shared the third semester question paper for Mechanics of Fluids of Kothamangalam’s Mar Athanasius College on social media.

Joseph gave up engineering to pursue his love for cinema. His film, Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, has become quite popular across India after it was released on Netflix in December.

The exam paper was for 50 marks. Interestingly, the disclaimer in the question paper says , “The story, all names, characters and incidents portrayed in this question paper are fictitious. No identification with actual persons, places, buildings and products is intended or should be inferred. All the best! Enjoy examination, you can criticize me later!!!”

The questions also borrowed the setting of the film, and was titled, “Welcome to the village KURUKANMOOLA, where the superhero Minnal Murali resides.”

“During his visit to the US, Minnal Murali, while surfing in Miami beach, ran into Aquaman. Aquaman requested Minnal Murali to take a look at his underwater transportation vehicle, as its propeller was corroding, showing drop in performance and eventually leading to breakage very frequently. Minnal Murali dialled students of S3M for help, so please explain the relevant concept and reasons for failure.”

Talking to indianexpress.com over phone, Dr Kurian John said that he is delighted as Basil Joseph himself called and said that he found it interesting. Dr John also mentioned about Joseph’s connection with engineering. “It is not the first time that I have set a quirky question paper, maybe fourth or fifth time. Earlier, the questions were set on different themes like flood and one-time students were the characters. Usually, I get trolled for the questions, but this time the question paper got shared widely and reached the director.”

He wants to challenge students intellectually. “Those who understand the concept will be able to ace the test. Mugging up and learning will not be fruitful for answering such questions,” added Dr John. Further, he said that while taking classes also he engages students by setting contexts and explaining.

Dr John could not see the students response while reading the questions as he tested positive for Covid. He is currently in quarantine. One of the students, Deawoo S who attended the examination said that everybody laughed while reading the questions at first and looked around in astonishment. It took a while for her read and understand the question. “However, it was interesting. I wondered if this was the real question paper, as it seemed like English question paper with long passages at a glance.”

The 31-year-old filmmaker’s post went viral on social media. “The question paper is full of Basil Joseph effect,” commented a user. Another user commented, “As the director of the film and alumni of CET, Basil Joseph is liable to answer the question papers.”