Railways ministry comes up with song titled ‘Break the Outbreak’, gets lukewarm response

After the “go corona” slogan by minister Ramdas Athawale, comes a uptempo song urging people to practise social distancing that was released by the Ministry of Railways.

The song titled “Break the Outbreak Song”, is set to the tune of ‘I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0’, which itself is a remake of the iconic ‘I am a Disco Dancer’. The song manages to include several tips that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, though not always in tune.

The song, which is almost two-minutes-long was shared on the ministry’s official Twitter handle on April 5 with the caption, “This #lockdown, let’s keep ourselves entertained with “Break the outbreak song” & be safe by continuously washing your hands, staying indoors & maintaining #socialdistancing.”

This #lockdown, let’s keep ourselves entertained with “Break the outbreak song” & be safe by continuously washing your hands, staying indoors & maintaining #socialdistancing. Say ‘YOU’ Say ‘WE’ Say ‘WILL’ ‘FIGHT CORONA’ WE WILL, WE WILL FIGHT CORONA !!#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/jhTsDJJ6cZ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 5, 2020

While the song understandably didn’t impress everyone, many praised the makers of the video for their effort. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The ministry came up with the song in an attempt to spread awareness about the virus which has infected more than 1.25 million people and killing around 70,000 people globally. In India, the number of confirmed cases was at 4,067 on Monday and 109 deaths have been reported from across the country. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

