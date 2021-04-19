Kerala man builds miniature replica of Mahindra jeep for his kids

April 19, 2021 1:38:57 pm
While it’s common for parents to buy kids their favourite toys, a Kerala man went out of his way to build a miniature jeep for his children to play with.
Shakir, a resident of Areekode in Malappuram district, built a miniature soft top Mahindra jeep for his children and the video of his creation is now making rounds on the internet.
The jeep, which is a replica of a Mahindra Jeep, is powered by a 1000 watts motor and comes complete with a manual gearbox, power steering, detachable soft top and headlights. It took Shakir around a year to finish the project.
Take a look here:
In the video, Shakir explained that though he completed the project over 5-6 years ago, it was only now that the miniature jeep went viral.
The jeep, which reportedly has a driving range of approximately 60-70 km, cost him around Rs 1.5 lakhs.
