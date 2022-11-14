‘Min Yoongi will finally be sued’: BTS finds mention in Philippine bar exam

References to Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, periodically pop up in the most unexpected of places. In May this year, nearly 40 airports around the globe tweeted the lyrics of their songs, and then in October, delegates at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting were seen grooving to the band’s 2021 hit Permission to Dance during a dance break.

Now, the band has also managed to make its presence felt in the Philippine Bar Examination. On Sunday, a Twitter user named K Manuel (@theklmanuel) shared a picture of the exam’s question paper which used names such as Yoongi (a BTS member), BTS Corp and Hybe Inc (the entertainment company that manages the band) in a hypothetical question related to the country’s commercial law.

The question was based on whether Yoongi should be prosecuted under the Revised Corporation Code. This, interestingly, intersects with the BTS fandom’s (known as the ARMY) inside joke about ‘suing Min Yoongi’.

BTS making it to the actual Philippine Bar Examinations. This is Question#6 in the Commercial Law Exam of the November 2022 Bar Exams. pic.twitter.com/3LkmYVFyJx — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) November 13, 2022

The idea of “suing” Yoongi dates back to a 2014 fan signing event during which a fangirl was heard screaming “Min Yoongi, you dangerous man! I will sue you”. She then proceeded to jokingly accuse him of giving her a “hard time” as she was enamoured by him. Later, at another event, the same fan was heard yelling, “I thought my heart exploded. I will report you, Min Yoongi”. This time, the rapper replied back and said, “You said you were going to sue me and now you are threatening to report me”. Since this interaction, the threats of “suing” Yoongi has become a longstanding joke in the fandom. Now fans use “I will sue you, Min Yoongi” as a phrase of endearment.

In this context, many BTS fans were delighted to find the band getting mentioned in the examination. Commenting on the now-viral picture of the question paper, a Twitter user wrote, “there is literally no way the person who wrote this isn’t so deep in army lore that they know about “i will sue you min

yoongi.” no way.”

The person who wrote this question took “min yoongi i’ll sue you” to another level 😭😭😂 — Ƨ⁷ (@IfrXse) November 13, 2022

I will assume that whoever made this question is an army and Yoongi is her bias 😂 — HelloYoongi 🖤💜 (@HelloYoongi7) November 13, 2022

In all seriousness, BTS helped me survive law school and pass the Bar. I don’t know where I’d be without them. So to this year’s test takers – hold on to what gives you hope and get that Bar! See you on the other side :) https://t.co/P177pDcKm4 — coco⁷ 🧑‍🚀 12/2 🌊 (@expensivegherl) November 14, 2022

Still trying to wrap my head about it. It’s not just an exam from a school. It’s a BAR EXAM. A country’s bar exam. Min Yoongi’s impact lol https://t.co/wKeY87nU5G — stephie⁷ 💙12.2 (@seokjin_sama) November 14, 2022

So in this scenario, we can sue Yoongi? 😆 — Kim Shi Jin⁷🐟Team Sleep💜 (@KimShiJin8) November 13, 2022

Another person remarked, “In all seriousness, BTS helped me survive law school and pass the Bar. I don’t know where I’d be without them. So to this year’s test takers – hold on to what gives you hope and get that Bar! See you on the other side :)”. Yet another Twitter user posted: “Min Yoongi will finally be sued.”

The Philippine Bar Examination is considered one of the toughest bar exams in the world. This year

it was held on November 9, 2022.