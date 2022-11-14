scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

‘Min Yoongi will finally be sued’: BTS finds mention in Philippine bar exam

The question was based on whether Yoongi should be prosecuted under the Revised Corporation Code. This, interestingly, intersects with the BTS fandom’s inside joke about ‘suing Min Yoongi’.

BTS, BTS mentioned in Philippine Bar Examination, BTS mentioned in law question paper, BTS viral tweets, Indian Express

References to Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, periodically pop up in the most unexpected of places. In May this year, nearly 40 airports around the globe tweeted the lyrics of their songs, and then in October, delegates at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting were seen grooving to the band’s 2021 hit Permission to Dance during a dance break.

Now, the band has also managed to make its presence felt in the Philippine Bar Examination. On Sunday, a Twitter user named K Manuel (@theklmanuel) shared a picture of the exam’s question paper which used names such as Yoongi (a BTS member), BTS Corp and Hybe Inc (the entertainment company that manages the band) in a hypothetical question related to the country’s commercial law.

ALSO READ |It’s purple magic as Google, YouTube mark BTS ARMY’s ninth birthday

The question was based on whether Yoongi should be prosecuted under the Revised Corporation Code. This, interestingly, intersects with the BTS fandom’s (known as the ARMY) inside joke about ‘suing Min Yoongi’.

The idea of “suing” Yoongi dates back to a 2014 fan signing event during which a fangirl was heard screaming “Min Yoongi, you dangerous man! I will sue you”. She then proceeded to jokingly accuse him of giving her a “hard time” as she was enamoured by him. Later, at another event, the same fan was heard yelling, “I thought my heart exploded. I will report you, Min Yoongi”. This time, the rapper replied back and said, “You said you were going to sue me and now you are threatening to report me”. Since this interaction, the threats of “suing” Yoongi has become a longstanding joke in the fandom. Now fans use “I will sue you, Min Yoongi” as a phrase of endearment.

In this context, many BTS fans were delighted to find the band getting mentioned in the examination. Commenting on the now-viral picture of the question paper, a Twitter user wrote, “there is literally no way the person who wrote this isn’t so deep in army lore that they know about “i will sue you min
yoongi.” no way.”

Another person remarked, “In all seriousness, BTS helped me survive law school and pass the Bar. I don’t know where I’d be without them. So to this year’s test takers – hold on to what gives you hope and get that Bar! See you on the other side :)”. Yet another Twitter user posted: “Min Yoongi will finally be sued.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

The Philippine Bar Examination is considered one of the toughest bar exams in the world. This year
it was held on November 9, 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:49:48 pm
Next Story

Gujarat polls: ‘Will hang Ajmal Kasab but worship Abdul Kalam’, says BJP’s Mandvi candidate

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement