Mimicry artist sings hit English songs of ’90s in voice of Indian playback singers like Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu. Watch Video

If you grew up in the late ’90s or early 2000s, then you must be familiar with the craze for listening to music by tuning into MTV and Channel V. These channels also introduced Indians to international music as boy bands like Backstreet Boys and Boyzone became immensely popular.

Songs like ‘Words’ by Boyzone and ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ by Savage Garden became chartbusters in India as well. However, have you ever imagined what these songs would sound like if Indian playback singers like Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kumar Sanu, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang them?

If you want to listen to these songs in the voices of these famous playback singers, then this video is for you. Mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde, who is known for impersonating the voice of many actors and singers, recreated the songs in their voices.

In videos posted on Twitter, Shinde is seen singing the song, ‘Words’, mimicking Sonu Nigam’s voice, and ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ in Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s voice. Then he mimics the voice of SP Balasubrahmanyam to sing Ronan Keating’s ‘When you say nothing at all’. He also sings the Backstreet Boys hit ‘I want it that way’ in the voice of Udit Narayan. In Kumar Sanu’s voice, he sings ‘Mysterious Girl’ by Peter Andre.

“I am from the generation of Mtv and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs , hence i made this interesting concept 3 years ago , hope even you guys will like it,” Shinde wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

“Ha ha, please continue. Why are you not on Netflix or something! This reminded me of actual songs like One Love by Shaan and My Sweet Lord by Sonu Nigam. Though Shaan & KK sang great English numbers,” commented a Twitter user. “What a unique and wonderful concept Sumedh… Thanks for rejuvenating those old memories in your special way of course… Let such more stuff keep coming,” wrote another. “That is the best and funniest thing I’ve heard in recent times .. can’t wait for more,” said a third.