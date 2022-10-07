Mimicry artist impersonates response of music fraternity to Neha Kakkar’s ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ remake

Whenever an old song is recreated, it inevitably ignites a lot of debate on whether it is better than the original. It also leads to a renewed interest in the original song that soon starts to trend on social media. Ever since Neha Kakkar released the song ‘O Sajna’ which was a recreated version of Falguni Pathak’s much-loved ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ last month, many people have been lambasting the new version.

Sumedh Shinde, a mimicry artist who is known for his impersonation of Bollywood actors, posted a video imitating the response of various people associated with the music fraternity to the song. Sounding uncannily similar to Sonu Nigam, he says, “It is an old habit of P Series to make money. They intentionally remake the song in a bad way so that people would compare it with the original and they would get views on the original video as well on their YouTube”.

He also imitated the voices of AR Rahman, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Anu Malik and Udit Narayan and his impersonation is spot on. “Lets see what the Music fraternity has to say about Neha Kakkar’s new version of ‘Maine payal hai Chankaayi’” he captioned the video.

Posted Friday, the video has received more than 65,000 views already. “Is this your first Rahman impression?” a netizen asked. Shinde replied to the user, “Rahman i have been doing since long , tried Udit Narayan for the first time.”

“Lovely as usual.. Anu Malik one you can fine-tune a bit.. Sonu Nigam and Rahman sir one are the best,” another user wrote. “Your Sonu Nigam impressions are way too good,” said a third.

Earlier, Falguni Pathak shared posts that criticised Neha Kakkar’s recreated version of the song. She, however, said in an interview that she could not sue Neha as she did not have the original rights of the song and she was not consulted by T-Series or anyone else before it was released.