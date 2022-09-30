Mimicry artist imitates Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan etc playing dandiya in Navratri. Watch

The festival of Navratri is synonymous with garba and dandiya dances. As the festival is being celebrated with fervour in different parts of India, a mimicry artist posted a video imitating various Bollywood actors doing garba and dandiya and it’s delightful to watch.

Sumedh Shinde is known for imitating the voice of many Bollywood actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, John Abraham among others. His mimicry of singer Sonu Nigam is also quite spot on which has won him lots of fans. In a video posted on Twitter Friday, he was seen imitating the expressions and iconic dance moves of various actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

“Check out how our bollywood actors show their unique style in Garba / Dandia . Don’t miss the end,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has already received more than 70,000 views. Netizens loved the video and appreciated him in the comments.

“You are hilarious, Sumedh. Amazing,” commented a Twitter user. “If I could suggest you something, I would say that please include more of the non common ones because that hardly anybody can do. Like the way you mimic John, Emraan, Akshay Khanna, Ranbir I’ve hard hardly seen anyone do that. Your Hrithik and Aamir toh trademark h ab bilkul,” said another.

“With all the negativity flow all round you came up with such a brilliant act to release all pressure and open up to smile n laugh…Thanks for Magic!!!” posted a third.

Recently, Shinde had posted a video mimicking various Bollywood actors about how they would respond to the film Brahmastra. Shinde, who is also a dentist, has more than 19,000 followers on Twitter.