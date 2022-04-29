scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
‘Batman selling milk’: Man’s innovative delivery cart impresses Anand Mahindra, watch video

Anand Mahindra shared a video where a three-wheeler to deliver milk closely resembled a racing car.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 3:27:07 pm
The undated has left many impressed online.

When it comes to jugaad technology, there is no dearth of talent in India, and business tycoon Anand Mahindra is one of the strongest voices backing such innovators. He did the same recently, coming across a milkman’s creative vehicle that looked like a racing car.

In a video shared on Twitter by a user, a milk vendor was seen carrying big milk jars on a customised cart on a road. The innovative three-wheeler built without a hood resembled a racing car. The man was seen driving it wearing a helmet.

Also Read |Anand Mahindra gifts SUV to man who built jeep with scrap metal

“When you want to become an F1 driver, but the family insists on helping the dairy business,” the Twitter user jokingly captioned the post, as the vehicle looked like a racing car.

Soon, it reached Mahindra, who often appreciates people’s talent and creativity, despite their situations. “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated,” Mahindra wrote commenting on the video.

Moving past the legal aspect of it, he, however, underlined: “This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior”.

In the past, Mahindra has helped nurture dreams of many who have had such ingenious ideas. People wondered whether Mahindra will try to do the same this time as well. Many commented that as Mahindra also has Mahindra Racing, a motor racing team competing in the electric FIA Formula E Championship, will there come a time when such innovative designs will be included.

Moving beyond racing cars, the vehicle also reminded many of Batmobile and wondered if that was the man’s inspiration. Although it’s unclear where the video originates from, a few commenters have said the video is from Uttar Pradesh.

