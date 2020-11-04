Netizens react with memes to Milind Soman running in the nude on birthday

While most shared memes and jokes, some even photoshopped his picture to add shorts.

Model-actor Milind Soman decided to mark his 55th birthday by sharing a unique photo of himself running on a beach in his ‘birthday suit’. And in response, people posted memes on social media.

The model shared an image of him that was taken by wife Ankita Konwar and wrote, “Happy birthday to me. 55 and running!”

The photo was reportedly taken on a beach in Goa.

As fans stop gushed on social media, some were reminded of the time Soman and Madhu Sapre had stripped for an advertisement. There were also plenty of memes:

Between all American election chaos and the whole Arnab case rhetoric, Milind Soman running nude in Goa Beach to celebrate birthday is the news that might just keep us sane. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) November 4, 2020

Today after 25 years, Milind Soman is posing nude again but the snake has been taken to jail. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) November 4, 2020

55 ki umar mein bhi new-born ki tarah lagte ho ekdum https://t.co/EATSv5LIDY — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 4, 2020

How it started vs how it is going. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/OAimhjmAN5 — Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) November 4, 2020

close enough ( 55 = 5 ) pic.twitter.com/vaYDWwhxjt — SharmaJi (@TweetPranjul) November 4, 2020

Fixed it for you @milindrunning 🥰 Happy Birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/axhgpHprxW — Iron Man ❤️ (@AkhandSarcasm) November 4, 2020

Evolution of man

Milind soman 🤣🤣🤣🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/ePgVmx07fW — Mahak (@mahak1666) November 4, 2020

Run like no one’s watching you. pic.twitter.com/g7yj7TEPT9 — Err (@Errendous) November 4, 2020

Me to my fat belly after watching Milind soman’s birthday tweet. pic.twitter.com/1YDVmKHTHX — Thor (@VajraMe) November 4, 2020

when koli was asked to wear clothes without any sponsorship https://t.co/GkS5MoQ3IC — ex capt. (@thephukdi) November 4, 2020

Soman often shares videos of him working out and fitness tips on social media and promotes running barefoot.

