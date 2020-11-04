scorecardresearch
Netizens react with memes to Milind Soman running in the nude on birthday

The model shared an image of him that was taken by wife Ankita Konwar and wrote, “Happy birthday to me. 55 and running!”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 4, 2020 6:06:56 pm
milind soman, milind soman birthday, happy birthday milind soman, milind soman nude, milind soman age, milind soman news, milind soman photo, milind soman pics, milind soman memes, milind soman birthday memes, indian express, viral newsWhile most shared memes and jokes, some even photoshopped his picture to add shorts.

Model-actor Milind Soman decided to mark his 55th birthday by sharing a unique photo of himself running on a beach in his ‘birthday suit’. And in response, people posted memes on social media.

The photo was reportedly taken on a beach in Goa.

As fans stop gushed on social media, some were reminded of the time Soman and Madhu Sapre had stripped for an advertisement.  There were also plenty of memes:

Soman often shares videos of him working out and fitness tips on social media and promotes running barefoot.

