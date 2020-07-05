scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 05, 2020
COVID19

‘Fit and Fabulous’: Netizens react after Milind Soman shares video of mother doing push-ups

Taking to Instagram, Soman shared a video of his 81-year-old mom, Usha Soman, effortlessly doing 15 push-ups to mark her birthday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2020 10:20:21 pm
Milind Soman, Milind Soman mother, Milind Soman mother push-ups, Milind Soman mother birthday, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows the 81-year-old seamlessly doing push-ups in a saree. (Picture credit: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Model and actor Milind Soman’s mother turned 81 on July 3 and celebrated the milestone with 15 effortless push-ups.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of his mom, Usha Soman, effortlessly doing 15 push-ups to mark her birthday and the video has now gone viral.

“3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with a birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy 😀 happy birthday Aai keep smiling!!!” the 55-year-old captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the 81-year-old, donning a saree, seamlessly doing push-ups.

Soman’s wife Ankita also shared a picture and revealed that her mother-in-law was supposed to spend her birthday bungee jumping in Zambia, but her plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video delighted many. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement