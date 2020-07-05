‘Fit and Fabulous’: Netizens react after Milind Soman shares video of mother doing push-ups

The video shows the 81-year-old seamlessly doing push-ups in a saree. (Picture credit: Milind Soman/Instagram) The video shows the 81-year-old seamlessly doing push-ups in a saree. (Picture credit: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Model and actor Milind Soman’s mother turned 81 on July 3 and celebrated the milestone with 15 effortless push-ups.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of his mom, Usha Soman, effortlessly doing 15 push-ups to mark her birthday and the video has now gone viral.

“3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with a birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy 😀 happy birthday Aai keep smiling!!!” the 55-year-old captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the 81-year-old, donning a saree, seamlessly doing push-ups.

Soman’s wife Ankita also shared a picture and revealed that her mother-in-law was supposed to spend her birthday bungee jumping in Zambia, but her plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video delighted many. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Like mother like son 😍 Happy birthday!! — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) July 5, 2020

What a role model! Huge respect🙏 — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) July 5, 2020

Aai is amazing — SumanSharma (@sharrmasumann) July 5, 2020

Wow 🙏aai ko pranam 🙏 — Fussy (@Fussy_Ca) July 5, 2020

the perfect example of the saying: Like mother- Like son. — SUNIL J RAO (@shilpasunil_rao) July 5, 2020

Wow. That’s what you call a SuperMom !!!! Respect ✊ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 5, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd