‘Fit and Fabulous’: Netizens react after Milind Soman shares video of mother doing push-ups

Model and actor Milind Soman’s mother turned 81 on July 3 and celebrated the milestone with 15 effortless push-ups.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of his mom, Usha Soman, effortlessly doing 15 push-ups to mark her birthday and the video has now gone viral.
“3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with a birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy 😀 happy birthday Aai keep smiling!!!” the 55-year-old captioned the video.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy 😀 happy birthday Aai 🤗🤗🤗 keep smiling !! . . . #livetoinspire #keepmoving #neverstop #FitnessAddict #love #health #happybirthday
The video shows the 81-year-old, donning a saree, seamlessly doing push-ups.
Soman’s wife Ankita also shared a picture and revealed that her mother-in-law was supposed to spend her birthday bungee jumping in Zambia, but her plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video delighted many. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Like mother like son 😍
Happy birthday!!
— Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) July 5, 2020
What a role model! Huge respect🙏
— Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) July 5, 2020
Aai is amazing
— SumanSharma (@sharrmasumann) July 5, 2020
— ravinder yadav (@ravinderyadava) July 5, 2020
Wow 🙏aai ko pranam 🙏
— Fussy (@Fussy_Ca) July 5, 2020
the perfect example of the saying: Like mother- Like son.
— SUNIL J RAO (@shilpasunil_rao) July 5, 2020
Wow. That’s what you call a SuperMom !!!! Respect ✊
— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 5, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.