After Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge, Milind Deora’s #QuitPlasticMovement gains traction on Twitter

On one hand, while Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore got Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, fellow politicians and the whole of India to take the #fitnesschallenge, former minister Milind Deora took to the Internet to get #QuitPlasticMovement trending. Many people, including Chetan Bhagat, thereafter, posted videos and pictures condoning the social media movement. “75 years after Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement, let’s join together to issue a clarion call against plastic. It’s high time we eliminated single use plastic from our everyday lives! Please join #QuitPlasticMovement,” he tweeted along with a video convincing people that it is time for the citizens to take up the cause of banning the use of plastic. He encouraged people to share pictures and videos that show them reducing the use of plastic.

#QuitPlasticMovement is a great initiative @milinddeora! Here are my two simple tips to limit use of plastic, which I actually follow in my life. #QuitPlasticMovement pic.twitter.com/JGwYl3MJV0 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 27, 2018

Choose milk in returnable glass bottles Many areas have local dairies that provide milk in returnable glass bottles rather than plastic or plastic-coated cardboard(yes,all cardboard milk containers are coated inside and out with plastic,not wax) @milinddeora#QuitPlasticMovement — JAVED RATHOD (@javeedrathod) May 24, 2018

I make it a point to carry my own bags while shopping;n never litter/throw out plastics during road trips. Share your story. #QuitPlasticMovement https://t.co/2ExP5sMbCp — DivyaKalyanakrishnan (@DivyaKalyan) May 26, 2018

Plastic is convenient but it’s harmful effects can no longer be ignored. Here’s one of many ways I’m trying to reduce my dependence on plastic. Every little step goes a long way. Please share your pictures & videos showing how you’re contributing to #QuitPlasticMovement pic.twitter.com/79VHTCJhCR — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) May 24, 2018

@milinddeora #india let’s do this now #QuitPlasticMovement it is the call of the hour #saynotoplastic after a Sunday state of Juhu beach 🙈 pic.twitter.com/YLljxQ0Jbp — Rajiv Tandon (@RajivTandon10) May 28, 2018

@milinddeora #QuitPlasticMovement ..was quite concern about the plastic pollution caused by liquid body soap bottles amd facewash..Learned the art of making soap today..will be avoiding wrapping in plastic..if not interested in learning soap making, we can buy hand crafted soaps pic.twitter.com/lnx1XgRNba — sampada (@shuklasampada1) May 27, 2018

“You don’t want to live in a very plastic world.”

Live less out of habit and more out of intent.#SaveOurEnvironment #QuitPlasticMovement https://t.co/ODRaCp9UJQ — Tanupriya (@witty_TP) May 24, 2018

Really nice. Keep going Milind, this initiative is bigger than politics, bigger than our country. And you’ve got our full support, and pledge to not use plastic. #quitplasticmovement https://t.co/su461sBEft — Nekzaad (@nekzaad) May 26, 2018

What ways of avoiding the use of plastic can you think of? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

