Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19

Journalist gives his shoes to barefoot migrant worker, gets praised on social media

The now-viral video shows journalist Salman Ravi offering his shoes to a labourer who was walking barefoot while carrying a child.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2020 5:20:18 pm
Journalist Salman Ravi was talking to a group of labourers on their way to Chhatarpur when he noticed a labourer barefoot. (Twitter/ BBC News Hindi)

A video of a journalist’s interaction with a group of migrant workers and him offering one of them his shoes is being widely shared on social media.

The video shows BBC journalist Salman Ravi interviewing a group of migrant workers who have been trekking from Punjab to Madhya Pradesh. During an interaction with one of them who is walking barefoot, Ravi takes off his shoes and asks the man to try them on and keep them if they fit.

The video which was shared by BBC News Hindi’s Twitter handle, shows Ravi talking to a group of migrant labourers who are on their way to Chhatarpur on foot from Ambala, Haryana.

In the video, the labourers reveal that they have been walking for six days. They also claimed that they were beaten by the police while attempting to cross state borders.

Take a look at the video.

People who came across the video praised the journalist for his gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions:

In a follow-up tweet, Ravi also said that with the help of Faridabad police, he was able to find shelter for the labourers.

Social media has been flooded with many heartbreaking visuals that captured the plight of the migrant workers as they attempted to journey back to their homes.

Recently an image of a boy, too exhausted to walk, being dragged as he slept on a suitcase had gone viral and sparked a range of reactions from across the country.

