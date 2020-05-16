Journalist gives his shoes to barefoot migrant worker, gets praised on social media

Journalist Salman Ravi was talking to a group of labourers on their way to Chhatarpur when he noticed a labourer barefoot. (Twitter/ BBC News Hindi) Journalist Salman Ravi was talking to a group of labourers on their way to Chhatarpur when he noticed a labourer barefoot. (Twitter/ BBC News Hindi)

A video of a journalist’s interaction with a group of migrant workers and him offering one of them his shoes is being widely shared on social media.

The video shows BBC journalist Salman Ravi interviewing a group of migrant workers who have been trekking from Punjab to Madhya Pradesh. During an interaction with one of them who is walking barefoot, Ravi takes off his shoes and asks the man to try them on and keep them if they fit.

The video which was shared by BBC News Hindi’s Twitter handle, shows Ravi talking to a group of migrant labourers who are on their way to Chhatarpur on foot from Ambala, Haryana.

In the video, the labourers reveal that they have been walking for six days. They also claimed that they were beaten by the police while attempting to cross state borders.

Take a look at the video.

People who came across the video praised the journalist for his gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Thank you so much @salmanravi ❤️may Allah bless you with happiness and success…..aap Mera Dil jeet liye bhaijaan ❤️ migrants ko shoes dekar.. — MASOOM❤️ (@truesecular12) May 14, 2020

Great ancahr sir Kash aap jaise he sab hote — Anup Upadhyay (@AnupUpa27341474) May 13, 2020

Good reporting. Salute to reporter that at least he gave his shoe to the worker. The act of kindness shown by him uplifted spirits of many. — madan mohan (@er_madan) May 13, 2020

Along with being a journalist, you are also a very good person, their pain is felt in your journalism, and you are feeling their pain very well !!!! ##! Jai Hind — Rajeev Massey Alg (@AlgMassey) May 13, 2020

Very good job sir & Thanx for giving your own shoes to the needy person — Waseem khan (@Waseemk09070291) May 13, 2020

Wow.. Hats off to this news reporter he gave his own shoes immediately to this Migrant Man when he said his slipper chappal got broken.. This has really won heart..💓 Its #Humanity Well done bro …🌹👌💐 — MushtaqAnsari 🇮🇳#PotholeWarriors #FeedNeedy (@MushtaqAnsari80) May 14, 2020

BBC Hindi long live…

This is called journalist

Good job BBC Hindi — Prasanta Barman (@Prasant09241905) May 13, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Ravi also said that with the help of Faridabad police, he was able to find shelter for the labourers.

Finally followed them n managed to find shelter for migrant family. See the smile on the kids’ faces. Did my duty. Thanks to ⁦@FBDPolice⁩ 🙏 https://t.co/wwTPZIM0A7 — SALMAN RAVI (@salmanravi) May 15, 2020

Social media has been flooded with many heartbreaking visuals that captured the plight of the migrant workers as they attempted to journey back to their homes.

Recently an image of a boy, too exhausted to walk, being dragged as he slept on a suitcase had gone viral and sparked a range of reactions from across the country.

