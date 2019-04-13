MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma’s brilliant footwork to dodge being stumped is now a hit meme

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma, who was unavailable in their previous encounter due to an injury, passed the fitness test and came back to lead the team in their clash against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. As the Mumbai’s team was sent to bat first after RR won the toss and opted to bowl first, it was an unusual moment by the MI captain that garnered a lot of attention online.

The hosts were off to a good start at Wankhede as the skipper alongside Quinton de Kock put up a 96-run partnership for the first wicket. As the ‘Hitman’ tried to score some big runs, he displayed some great football skills while playing cricket on the field and Netizens loved every bit of it.

In a great display of presence of mind, the 31-year-old ace batsman saved himself from getting stumped as he stretched his leg out! On seeing the batsman come down the track, RR’s K Gowtham darted the ball down the leg side. However, Sharma instantly threw his leg out kicked the ball away with his front leg.

Superb, right? Twitterati too were very impressed by his “skills and swag” and concluded this is why cricketers are made to play football during warm up. Soon along with praise, the moment quickly turned into a meme too and got everyone talking online.

When my bat didn’t support me, my leg will defend my wicket. Rohit escaped from stumping!#MIvRR #CricbuzzLIVE — Jamal (@iamjamaludeen) April 13, 2019

Rohit using his ‘body’ to hit the ball. Apt. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) April 13, 2019

That was a good kick by Rohit Sharma to avoid being stumped-out. Football skills in the middle of a cricket pitch. #IPL2019 #MIvRR — RAJESH SAMAL (@rajesh_offical) April 13, 2019

#MIvRR Bhaii kisi ne rohit kaa swag dekhaa , football khelraa hai Cricket ground p🤣😅. @cricketaakash @jatinsapru @bhogleharsha — Saksham Alag (@saksham_alag) April 13, 2019

Rohit me 1 hi match me cricket aur football dono khel kar 1 aur world record apne nam kia …#MIvRR #IPL2019 — RAJESH SAMAL (@rajesh_offical) April 13, 2019

When mom wants you to be a cricketer.

Dad wants you to be a footballer.

But you wanted to be a dancer#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/0n2CNLEFCz — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 13, 2019

When you love football but get into cricket #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/I5DMMfkJ7K — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) April 13, 2019

When you’re in middle of batting and someone plays.. Ta thaiya ta thaiya ho o o…. 😂😂 #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/kUHJOm53jT — Kejriwal Jong Un (@LagbhagSecular) April 13, 2019

Me keeping my girlfriend away from my friendspic.twitter.com/zNyNLmXOiT #MIvRR — Srijan (@its_Srijan) April 13, 2019

We all have that one friend just har chiz me tang Adana Hai. #MIvRR #IPL pic.twitter.com/EDKqaQHgr9 — Rushank (@sonirushank12) April 13, 2019

When football is your passion but parents force you to become a cricketer. #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/a6OF974BA0 — Bade Chote (@badechote) April 13, 2019