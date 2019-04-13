Toggle Menu
MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma’s brilliant footwork to dodge being stumped is now a hit meme

As the 'Hitman' tried to score some big runs, he displayed some great football skills while playing cricket on the field and Netizens loved every bit of it.

Tweeple were left impressed by how Rohit Sharma flaunted his football skills to evade being out!

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma, who was unavailable in their previous encounter due to an injury, passed the fitness test and came back to lead the team in their clash against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. As the Mumbai’s team was sent to bat first after RR won the toss and opted to bowl first, it was an unusual moment by the MI captain that garnered a lot of attention online.

The hosts were off to a good start at Wankhede as the skipper alongside Quinton de Kock put up a 96-run partnership for the first wicket. As the ‘Hitman’ tried to score some big runs, he displayed some great football skills while playing cricket on the field and Netizens loved every bit of it.

In a great display of presence of mind, the 31-year-old ace batsman saved himself from getting stumped as he stretched his leg out! On seeing the batsman come down the track, RR’s K Gowtham darted the ball down the leg side. However, Sharma instantly threw his leg out kicked the ball away with his front leg.

Superb, right? Twitterati too were very impressed by his “skills and swag” and concluded this is why cricketers are made to play football during warm up. Soon along with praise, the moment quickly turned into a meme too and got everyone talking online.

