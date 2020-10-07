scorecardresearch
MI vs RR: Krunal Pandya becomes the subject of a meme after being sent to bat early

After all-rounder Krunal Pandya came in to bat early, one facial expression inspired plenty of memes on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 11:52:41 am
mumbai indians vs rajasthan royal, krunal pandya, krunal pandya bored face, ipl 2020 memes, mi vs rr krunal expression, viral news, cricket news, indian expressKrunal Pandya got everyone talking online, however, not for his performance by his facial expression.

Mumbai Indians rose to the top of IPL 2020 points table with their third consecutive win as they beat Rajasthan Royal in Abu Dhabi. But what caught the eye of many on social media was Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya’s facial expression when he walked in to bat.

Pandya’s expression was said to mirror the mood of fans watching the match at home and became the subject of many memes.

After the defeat, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.

