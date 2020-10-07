MI vs RR: Krunal Pandya becomes the subject of a meme after being sent to bat early

Krunal Pandya got everyone talking online, however, not for his performance by his facial expression.

Mumbai Indians rose to the top of IPL 2020 points table with their third consecutive win as they beat Rajasthan Royal in Abu Dhabi. But what caught the eye of many on social media was Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya’s facial expression when he walked in to bat.

Pandya’s expression was said to mirror the mood of fans watching the match at home and became the subject of many memes.

Yesterday ki match me krunal pandya 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJcQ5u1NVc — Chuck . 🖤 (@apan_hai_re) October 7, 2020

Rohit – “krunal bro.. Pollard ke jaise khelna” Krunal – “theek hai bhai”#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/9C4suiErU6 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 6, 2020

My mood in the morning before Chai pic.twitter.com/DDw4I99hCL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 6, 2020

Jab gully cricket me match k beech me senior aa kr ball cheen le or bole bhaai ka ek over khel k dikhao. pic.twitter.com/kgubY1rLHz — Meme_wala_page (@HumoroussAf) October 6, 2020

When there are no cheerleaders to motivate you to hit boundaries. #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wGDAkCl1Z3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 6, 2020

When you are dozing in class and the teacher calls you to solve the question on board #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wYRIDXUjaH — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 6, 2020

When Professors ask to switch on camera during morning online classes –

#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/qg979tg6TZ — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) October 6, 2020

Mom : Subah jaldi utha karo, sara din mood fresh rahega! Me : After waking up early#C2 #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/fNEa2m5pHL — Imperfectionist Jass (@JassiChetan19) October 6, 2020

When you expect jaydev unadkat,but have to face Jofra Archer 😂 pic.twitter.com/ugasqUtvSJ — GUPTESWAR PRADHAN🇮🇳 (@Raju83277) October 6, 2020

#MIvRR

When you are all set to enjoy weekend but notice comes for extra class on Sunday : pic.twitter.com/eKnw7W0BET — Heisenberg (@methmemer) October 6, 2020

When you were taking rest but captain send u above hardik and pollard😂#MIvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/13fKM9Fo5R — Poudel Sagar (@Poudelsagar518) October 6, 2020

When you want to go out with your

Friend..

But mom says ” ja market se pahle sabzi le a phir ja. #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/Sjh5v5olyB — बाल कलाकार । (بال کلاکار) 🇮🇳👶✍️ (@MehdiShadan) October 6, 2020

#MIvRR

Me all day Vs Me at night pic.twitter.com/EzzyAkER2P — Aman (@Humourlessly) October 6, 2020

After the defeat, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.

