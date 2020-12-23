Man says won’t get married till he gets new smartphone, brand gifts him one

Many others are now tagging the brand with similar request.

A man who declared on social media that he wouldn’t get married until he got a recently-launched smartphone was pleasantly surprised to receive one as a gift.

Twitter user Kamal Ahamad from Uttar Pradesh tweeted that he wouldn’t get married till he got a Mi 10T Pro. After he received the gift, Ahamad tweeted photos of the new phone.

Xiaomi Vice President and Managing Director of Mi India, Manu Kumar Jain, replied to the post: “Haha! I think you are now ready to get married”.

haha! I think you are now ready to get married 😂😂 On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. 🙏 Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us. I ❤️ #Mi #Mi10 #Mi10T https://t.co/fsrOsQfVZP pic.twitter.com/mKVvZw9SH6 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 21, 2020

Ahamad replied to Jain saying, “Hahaha! Yes i’m ready now sir”.

However, Ahamad later tweeted that he’d get married to his phone and wanted another device as dowry.

Dear #MiFan‘s

I won the #Mi10TPro giveaway at the Xiaomi page. As told to you in the last tweet. I will not get marry until I get the #Mi10TPro 😂😂

I’ve got the Mi10TPro. I have decided I will marry #Mi10TPro😂

And I do not ask Xiaomi & Manu for dowry except #MiNotebook14 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ukws3Jf2Uw — #MiFan Kamal Ahamad (@kamalahamad65) December 22, 2020

The company’s response to the man’s post had many others imitating him on social media:

should i give a try? i m still unmarried 🤔 https://t.co/m7rbi81DqV — Mezba016 #graphicdesigner #MiFan (@mezba016) December 22, 2020

I’m also not married. Ek 108 MP phone idhar bhee pls. I’ll professionally photograph the hell out of it 😬😬😄😅 https://t.co/Frrx2drj4G — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) December 22, 2020

Hahaha …bas yeh aise aur do teen shaadi na Karey toh accha hai 😂 — TheStoryTeller (@GreenMirchiii) December 21, 2020

And now, he can’t get married until he gets a bride!

So…what now😐 !?#MiMarriageBureau — Pavan Venkat (@PavanVenkatK) December 22, 2020

The lengths Indian parents go to get you married 😂 — Bhagirath N Sai (@NBhagirath) December 22, 2020

It’s not done. I too want #Mi10TPro. Until then, I’ll not celebrate my wedding anniversary in February. Now either the pics will be shot by 108 MP or with none.

😂😂😂😂😂 — Aditya Verma (@IamAdityaVerma) December 22, 2020

