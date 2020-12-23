scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Man says won’t get married till he gets new smartphone, brand gifts him one

The smartphone brand gifted the man its latest phone and prompted reactions from others online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 23, 2020 2:00:10 pm
Many others are now tagging the brand with similar request.

A man who declared on social media that he wouldn’t get married until he got a recently-launched smartphone was pleasantly surprised to receive one as a gift.

Twitter user Kamal Ahamad from Uttar Pradesh tweeted that he wouldn’t get married till he got a Mi 10T Pro. After he received the gift, Ahamad tweeted photos of the new phone.

Xiaomi Vice President and Managing Director of Mi India, Manu Kumar Jain, replied to the post: “Haha! I think you are now ready to get married”.

Ahamad replied to Jain saying, “Hahaha! Yes i’m ready now sir”.

However, Ahamad later tweeted that he’d get married to his phone and wanted another device as dowry.

The company’s response to the man’s post had many others imitating him on social media:

