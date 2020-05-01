Alien or Green Lantern? Old picture of meteor sparks debate after resurfacing on social media

A 2016 picture of a meteor has resurfaced on the internet and people are coming up with conspiracy theories of what it is ‘actually’ a photo of.
The photo, taken by molecular biologist-turned-photographer for National Geographic Prasenjeet Yadav, shows a meteor emitting a brilliant flash of emerald green light as it streaks towards the ground.
While taking to Instagram, Yadav said that it was the most memorable shot he has captured in his life.
This is definitely one of the most memorable shot I have ever taken and also the first image that NG published back in 2016!! This GreenMeteor was captured while taking a time-lapse to document the urbanization around the Skyislands southern in India. The camera was set at 15s exposure for 999 shots and this came into one of those shots. Green Meteor’s greenish color come from a combination of the heating of oxygen around the meteor and the mix of minerals ignited as the rock enters Earth's atmosphere. #Natgeo100contest
After the photo went viral on social media, people started coming up with various theories including claims that it was a photo of DC superhero Green Lantern or an alien invasion. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Yadav said he captured the meteor in Mettupalayam in India when he set up his camera to shoot a time-lapse picture.
In his post, Yadav said the green colour was due to “a combination of the heating of oxygen around the meteor and the mix of minerals ignited as the rock enters Earth’s atmosphere.”
