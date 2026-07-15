After 18 years in US, Meta executive returns to Bengaluru for family and ‘home’

Looking back on his years in the US, Gururajan said the move back is yet to sink in.

After spending nearly two decades building his career in the US, a senior Meta executive has relocated to Bengaluru with his family, saying he did not want to miss out on precious years with his ageing parents and growing children.

Balaji Gururajan, an engineering leader at Meta and a former Microsoft and LinkedIn employee, shared a life-changing decision in a LinkedIn post that struck a chord with many who have wrestled with the question of whether to return to India after years abroad.

Gururajan also shared what appeared to be an airport photo showing a luggage trolley piled high with more than a dozen suitcases.