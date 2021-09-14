scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Met Gala: ‘Should have invited Ranveer Singh’, say netizens as outfits of Kim Kardashian, Lil Nax X spark meme fest

Met Gala 2021: While Dan Levy, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez stunned their fans with their outfits, it was Kim Kardashian's "all-black" look and Rapper Lil Nas X "Gold" ensemble that clearly stole the show for netizens. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 14, 2021 7:29:32 pm
met gala, met gala 2021, ranveer singh, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nax X Met Gala outfits trigger meme, trending, indian express, indian express newsAs #MetGala memes began trending on social media, Indian netizens were disappointed that actor Ranveer Singh did not make an appearance. 

Celebrities showcased almost every possible colour from the rainbow in their uniquely designed outfits at the Met Gala 2021.

After being previously cancelled due to the pandemic, the much-awaited annual fundraising gala conducted for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute took place in New York City, giving celebrities the chance to put their most fashionable foot forward.

Like every year at the gala, celebrities set the red carpet on fire with their quirky outfits, with designers playing around the theme “American Independence” to create out-of-the-box costumes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Dan Levy, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez stunned their fans with their dazzling dresses, it was Kim Kardashian’s outfit by Balenciaga and Rapper Lil Nas X “Gold” ensemble that clearly stole the show for netizens.

Meme markers had a field day focusing on Kardashian’s all-black attire covering her from head to toe. But ASAP’s multicoloured quilt cloak and Lil Nax X’s golden cloaked-armour outfit equally grabbed the attention of netizens.

As #MetGala memes began trending on social media, Indian netizens were disappointed that actor Ranveer Singh did not make an appearance.

Sharing pictures of several quirky outfits from the film ‘Padmaavat’, many argued that his dresses should have won him a special place at the Met Gala.

Ranveer’s bold fashion choices have always been a hot topic of discussion on social media, with his looks having inspired many hilarious memes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement