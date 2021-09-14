Met Gala: ‘Should have invited Ranveer Singh’, say netizens as outfits of Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X spark meme fest

Celebrities showcased almost every possible colour from the rainbow in their uniquely designed outfits at the Met Gala 2021.

After being previously cancelled due to the pandemic, the much-awaited annual fundraising gala conducted for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute took place in New York City, giving celebrities the chance to put their most fashionable foot forward.

Like every year at the gala, celebrities set the red carpet on fire with their quirky outfits, with designers playing around the theme “American Independence” to create out-of-the-box costumes.

While Dan Levy, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez stunned their fans with their dazzling dresses, it was Kim Kardashian’s outfit by Balenciaga and Rapper Lil Nas X “Gold” ensemble that clearly stole the show for netizens.

Meme markers had a field day focusing on Kardashian’s all-black attire covering her from head to toe. But ASAP’s multicoloured quilt cloak and Lil Nax X’s golden cloaked-armour outfit equally grabbed the attention of netizens.

He represented all of us, who are working from home for the past 1 year. #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/LruIxfR9Yn — Sinking Ship 🚢 (@ShazriH) September 14, 2021

Lil Nas X did a wonderful collab with Nickelodeon at the #MetGala2021 #LilNasX pic.twitter.com/ahtDf7UJ5t — Gravitas Community (@Gravitas_1312) September 14, 2021

Lil Nas X definitely pulled a lady Gaga this year at the met gala #MetGala2021 #LilNasX #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/TmFsYq2LKn — Tata 🖤 (@HotboiiJuan) September 13, 2021

As #MetGala memes began trending on social media, Indian netizens were disappointed that actor Ranveer Singh did not make an appearance.

Sharing pictures of several quirky outfits of the ‘Padmaavat’ actor, many argued that his dresses should have won him a special place at the Met Gala. Ranveer’s bold fashion choices have always been a hot topic of discussion on social media, with his looks having inspired many hilarious memes.

“Kendall, what happened?”

“Kim, dress yourself however the hell you want but you just can’t beat Ranveer Singh” #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/vzkOYxEE3H — Theironygirl (@SonamTr06005170) September 14, 2021

Celebrities wearing weird outfits at #MetGala

le Ranveer Singh- pic.twitter.com/17ol8WtcT6 — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) September 14, 2021