Watch: Messi, Martinez star in Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s tweet about the importance of family

Amid the hype around Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup, Nagaland Higher Education & Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video which captured heartwarming moments that Argentine footballers spent with their families on the field after winning the FIFA World Cup.

In the video star footballer Lionel Messi, who also captains the Argentina national football team, is seen relaxing on the field with his wife as his sons try to cuddle with him. In the next scene, Emiliano Martínez takes his children and wife near the net and together they pose alongside the FIFA trophy. Other footballers are also seen rejoicing with their families.

While sharing this video, Along wrote, “दुनियां के लिए तो आप बस एक व्यक्ति है, लेकिन आप अपने परिवार के लिए पूरी दुनिया है।”. This loosely translated to “To the world you are just one person, but to your family you are the world.”

“दुनियां के लिए तो आप बस एक व्यक्ति है, लेकिन आप अपने परिवार के लिए पूरी दुनिया है।” pic.twitter.com/M7gYeOG6KF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 20, 2022

His tweet got over 99,000 views and has 13,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “What ever you do in your life is only because of love, support and aspirations of your loved ones. 💙💜💙”. Another person said, “Nothing is more important than your family. Nothing!”.

Earlier this month, a picture of Messi’s boots had gone viral after people noted that they had his kid’s names and birthdates engraved on them. The boots also had the number 10, Messi’s number for the national team, embroidered at the back. The viral picture was shared on the official Instagram page of the UEFA Champions League.