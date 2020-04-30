Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
COVID19

Photos of snow-capped mountains visible from Saharanpur in UP go viral

After Dhauladhar range in the Himachal was visible from Punjab's Jalandhar earlier this month, photos of snow-capped mountains that are said to be visible from Saharanpur are now going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2020 5:34:27 pm
People were excited by the rare occurrence and were happy to witness the range sitting back at home. (@rameshpandeyifs/ Twitter)

One fringe benefit of the lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 is the visible reduction in pollution. The latest example of it has come from Uttar Pradesh, where people took photos of what they said was the Himalayan mountain range.

Just earlier this month, the Dhauladhar range in the Himachal was visible from Punjab’s Jalandhar.

Photos of the rare occurrence in Saharanpur went viral after Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared a few on Twitter.

“Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening,” he wrote.

He later added that the range was around 200 km away in Uttarakhand and that the photos were received by Sanjay Kumar, the Commissioner of Saharanpur.

Another Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also shared a photo of the spectacular view of mountain range at dusk.

Others also shared what they claimed were photos taken by the locals of the city in Uttar Pradesh.

People on social media were excited to see the photos, and claimed that ‘nature was healing’.

