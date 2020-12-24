Merry Christmas 2020: These desi renditions of carols using Indian instruments are a hit online

As people around the world are all set to celebrate Christmas, a desi rendition of Jingle Bells has created a huge buzz online. The musical interpretation, using Indian instruments, seems to be an instant hit on the internet.

Using musical instruments like the sitar, sarangi, and shehnai, a group of artists is seen playing the popular Christmas carol giving it a delightful desi twist. And to take it a notch up, a percussionist is seen joining the team playing the dhol to jazz it up, giving many festive feels online.

Check the video here:

The video produced and shared by Santa Claus of India has been going viral across social media sites and even caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

If you love more Indian versions of Christmas carol to celebrate the festival, here’s one of video of ‘Silent Night’ being played on various Indian classical instruments.

In case you loved this instrumental version, here’s another soulful version in Carnatic music. Dancing to the musical rendition of Jingle Bells performed by musician Mahesh Raghvan is mother-daughter duo of Revathi and Sahitya Ramkumar.

There’s also another classical dance version of the same instrumental music played by Raghvan doing rounds on the internet. A group representing Bandel Church in West Bengal recently shared a video of their Bharatnatyam performance to the music online, winning the appreciation of people.

Around the world, the festival is celebrated on December 25 both as a religious holiday and a commercial occasion. The mood is festive, as it is a joyous day which marks the birth anniversary of Jesus of Nazareth, a spiritual leader whose teachings formed the foundation of Christianity.

Normally, people attend midnight mass at churches followed by an elaborate Christmas feast on this day singing carols, unwrapping gifts and spending time with family and friends.

