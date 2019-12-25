Merry Christmas 2019: Here’s how people are celebrating the festive season in India

From streets to beaches, all have been decked up for Christmas. From streets to beaches, all have been decked up for Christmas.

Christmas celebrations have begun with midnight mass in churches across the globe, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Singing carols and eating cakes are big part of the festivities and a video of Indian jawans singing it near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has delighted many people online.

In a video shared by the Indian Army, soldiers are seen singing Jingle Bells against the picturesque snowy mountains. Lined up surrounding a adorable snowman, adorned with a red Santa hat and a candy-cane stripes muffler, the men are seen singing the carol together to celebrate the festival.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Jawans celebrate Christmas on the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Source – Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/3Msg6s82iO — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

Marking the special day, sand-artist Sudarshan Pattanaik created a huge creation on the beaches of Odisha featuring Santa Claus. The 2,500 sq ft creation using colourful sand on Puri beach is all set to create a world record for largest 3D painting on sand.

I have attempted for another World Record by creating largest 3D Sand Santa Claus in 2500 sq ft area at Puri beach of Odisha with message “Go Green “. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/F7bdrFLp8R — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2019

Scenes at Delhi Airport was quite extraordinary as travellers were greeted by 101-feet tall Christmas tree, decked with twinkling lights and decorations.

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa has visited #DelhiAirport with his 101 feet Xmas Tree and a whole lot of lights, laughter and love. Love DEL? Go ahead and #VoteDELse at https://t.co/5WL6GAF6fR. #ChristmasCheer #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/AX42Zpq3LT — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 25, 2019

Christmas festivities began at Kolkata Airport a day early as Santa came riding his sleigh, spreading joy and singing & dancing all the way and little passengers enjoyed with not just Santa but also other cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry!

In Mumbai, special LED light show with a landscape design dedicated to Christmas delighted travellers near the Bandra reclamation to Sea link.

At Bengaluru Airport, Christmas celebrations started with beautiful decorations.

It’s that time of the year again! Whether you are traveling to meet your loved ones or counting down to them coming to you, #BLRairport continues to spread joy, warmth and happiness. We hope this #SeasonofSmiles brings you joy wherever you are! pic.twitter.com/NQOQ1ZQ9B6 — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) December 24, 2019

Live carol and band performances delighted passengers at Chennai Airport, and a special cooking, baking and icing session left passengers super excited.

In Kerala, police decided to use Santa not only to spread festive cheer but also raise awareness about road safety.

Wish you all a Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/2utFrpn68q — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) December 24, 2019

