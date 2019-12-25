Follow Us:
Merry Christmas 2019: Here’s how people are celebrating the festive season in India

From special sand art in Puri beaches to tallest Christmas tree at Delhi airport and passengers being greeted with flash mobs, Christmas is being celebrated with full fervour across the country.

merry christmas, christmas 2019, christmas celebrations in India, christmas celebrations 2019, indian express From streets to beaches, all have been decked up for Christmas.

Christmas celebrations have begun with midnight mass in churches across the globe, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Singing carols and eating cakes are big part of the festivities and a video of Indian jawans singing it near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has delighted many people online.

In a video shared by the Indian Army, soldiers are seen singing Jingle Bells against the picturesque snowy mountains. Lined up surrounding a adorable snowman, adorned with a red Santa hat and a candy-cane stripes muffler, the men are seen singing the carol together to celebrate the festival.

Watch the video here:

Marking the special day, sand-artist Sudarshan Pattanaik created a huge creation on the beaches of Odisha featuring Santa Claus. The 2,500 sq ft creation using colourful sand on Puri beach is all set to create a world record for largest 3D painting on sand.

Scenes at Delhi Airport was quite extraordinary as travellers were greeted by 101-feet tall Christmas tree, decked with twinkling lights and decorations.

Christmas festivities began at Kolkata Airport a day early as Santa came riding his sleigh, spreading joy and singing & dancing all the way and little passengers enjoyed with not just Santa but also other cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry!

In Mumbai, special LED light show with a landscape design dedicated to Christmas delighted travellers near the Bandra reclamation to Sea link.

At Bengaluru Airport, Christmas celebrations started with beautiful decorations.

Live carol and band performances delighted passengers at Chennai Airport, and a special cooking, baking and icing session left passengers super excited.

In Kerala, police decided to use Santa not only to spread festive cheer but also raise awareness about road safety.

