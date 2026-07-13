Mercedes-Benz responds after YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s viral E20 mileage drop claim

Mercedes-Benz India on July 12 released a clarification that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 petrol. The clarification comes after popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi claimed that ethanol-blended fuel had caused a dramatic drop in his luxury SUV’s fuel efficiency.

Without referring to Joshi directly, Mercedes-Benz India stated that its BS VI petrol vehicles are designed and certified to operate on E20 fuel.

“At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities,” the company said.