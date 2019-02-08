‘Mera Time Bhi Ayega’: DJ Diplo puts himself in Gully Boy poster, Ranveer responds

Ranveer Singh’s fan following goes well beyond India. After Tesla founder Elon Musk took Indians by surprise and shared a GIF from Bajirao Mastani, now American music artist Diplo has put out a poster of the actor’s latest film! Except in this case, it’s not Singh, but the music artist who features in it.
Diplo tweeted the poster from his official Twitter account, and Bollywood fans, including Singh went crazy.
As if the hilarious reactions inspired from the trailer and meme-worthy dialogues weren’t enough which even gripped law enforcement forces Mumbai and Nagpur Police, it seems now it will soon begin with film’s poster.
And it’s not just the poster which seems to have caught his attention, the musician even wrote his own version of the signature line from the film’s hit song! Giving a special twist to Singh’s ‘Apna Time Ayega’, Diplo wrote, “Mera Time Bhi Ayega(My time will come)” and that too in Hindi.
Here’s what the musician tweeted:
🇮🇳 मेरा टाइम भी आएगा#gullyboy pic.twitter.com/1qv82ohS8U
— dip (@diplo) February 7, 2019
Replying to Diplo’s tweet, Singh said, “Ohooo ! Ek number, Lala ! 🤣👌🏾”.
Ohooo ! Ek number, Lala ! 🤣👌🏾
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2019
Singer Badshah was also impressed.
Nailed it https://t.co/iJlHxneJvX
— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) February 7, 2019
The tweet got everyone talking about it, with many speculating if Diplo is involved in the film in any way. Here’s what people tweeted:
Okay! Im crying 😭
भारत का टाइम आ गया 🇮🇳 https://t.co/VetumQOr1c
— Arshia🍁🍁 (@dutt_arshia10) February 8, 2019
My mind is blown… @Diplo’s in a Bollywood movie with @RanveerOfficial & @aliaa08?!! https://t.co/BE3I4S2VVQ
— Karan (@ItsKaranC) February 8, 2019
This is amazing https://t.co/eLBV7UeLTL
— Mimi (@Minimiiiii) February 7, 2019
— The Notorious B.E.E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) February 7, 2019
am I dreaming or hallucinating? https://t.co/p8unyms5YQ
— ⚡️ (@brxwngirl) February 7, 2019
Hahahaha 😂🔥
From streets of Mumbai to clubs of LA, #GullyBoy is everywhere@RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ZoyaAkhtarOff @VivianDivine @NaezyTheBaA https://t.co/4JCYcLHi5C
— yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) February 7, 2019
The bar is raised for this Bollywood movie with this sweet gesture. Thanks.
— DIPANKAR (@dipankar1000) February 7, 2019
random white boy be everywhere https://t.co/4pKIegBVQn
— mike hunt.bri (@xkoinoyokan_) February 7, 2019Advertising
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the life of rappers from the streets of Mumbai and is scheduled to hit screens on February 14.