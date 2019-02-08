‘Mera Time Bhi Ayega’: DJ Diplo puts himself in Gully Boy poster, Ranveer responds

Ranveer Singh’s fan following goes well beyond India. After Tesla founder Elon Musk took Indians by surprise and shared a GIF from Bajirao Mastani, now American music artist Diplo has put out a poster of the actor’s latest film! Except in this case, it’s not Singh, but the music artist who features in it.

Diplo tweeted the poster from his official Twitter account, and Bollywood fans, including Singh went crazy.

As if the hilarious reactions inspired from the trailer and meme-worthy dialogues weren’t enough which even gripped law enforcement forces Mumbai and Nagpur Police, it seems now it will soon begin with film’s poster.

And it’s not just the poster which seems to have caught his attention, the musician even wrote his own version of the signature line from the film’s hit song! Giving a special twist to Singh’s ‘Apna Time Ayega’, Diplo wrote, “Mera Time Bhi Ayega(My time will come)” and that too in Hindi.

Here’s what the musician tweeted:

Replying to Diplo’s tweet, Singh said, “Ohooo ! Ek number, Lala ! 🤣👌🏾”.

Ohooo ! Ek number, Lala ! 🤣👌🏾 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2019

Singer Badshah was also impressed.

The tweet got everyone talking about it, with many speculating if Diplo is involved in the film in any way. Here’s what people tweeted:

The bar is raised for this Bollywood movie with this sweet gesture. Thanks. — DIPANKAR (@dipankar1000) February 7, 2019

random white boy be everywhere https://t.co/4pKIegBVQn — mike hunt.bri (@xkoinoyokan_) February 7, 2019

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the life of rappers from the streets of Mumbai and is scheduled to hit screens on February 14.