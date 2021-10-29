‘Mera favourite toh aap hi ho’: Girl’s words to Olympian Neeraj Chopra cheers up netizens

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra not only won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he has been winning hearts and inspiring people across the country. Now, a little girl’s sweet interaction with the sports personality seems to have stolen the digital limelight.

Recently, the 23-year-old athlete was in his hometown in Haryana’s Panipat where he was caught on camera talking to a little girl in a baby pink hoodie. As the athlete lowered his head to talk to her, the little one is heard saying, “Mera favourite toh aap hi ho (You alone are my favourite)”.

Touched by the words, Chopra, known for his pleasant demeanour and down-to-earth nature, gently patted her on the cheek. IPS officer Pankaj Nain, the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana, shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “Look at the simplicity of this man.”

Watch the video here:

हमारे favourite तो आप ही हो 😊 @Neeraj_chopra1

Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today .

Way to go Champion 👍 @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/eKcjRjeDLI — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) October 27, 2021

According to the officer, the adorable moment was captured recently at the Panipat Sports Stadium. After the interaction, the duo even clicked photos to commemorate the meeting.

People on social media too praised the ace javelin thrower for “making the girl’s day”, with many adding that she’ll never forget the interaction.

Chopra scripted history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win gold in a track and field event. He is only the second from the country to have won an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra’s 2008 Beijing Olympics gold. Chopra is also the youngest Indian Olympic gold medallist in an individual event and the only one to have won gold on an Olympic debut.