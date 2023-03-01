scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Men’s rights activists perform Elon Musk puja; netizens ridicule

The puja was held by Save Indian Family Foundation in Bengaluru to show gratitude towards Musk for reducing censorship on Twitter and allowing men’s rights activists to freely express their views.

Mens rights activists Elon musk pujaIt is interesting to note that two of Musk’s most popular companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been accused of perpetuating sexist work culture.

Over the years business magnate and one of the world’s richest men Elon Musk has amassed a significant fanbase. Many of his fans go to great lengths to show their appreciation for the Twitter CEO.

A group of men’s rights activists from India organised a Hindu puja for Musk in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 26. The men, under the aegis of the Save Indian Family Foundation, gathered at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park to host the puja. Together they chanted a special aarti in front of Musk’s photo as one person burned incense sticks.

The puja was held to show gratitude towards Musk for reducing censorship on Twitter and allowing men’s rights activists to freely express their views. They argued that before Musk took over Twitter, the men’s rights activist would get shadow banned on the social media platform.

On Monday, the Save Indian Family Foundation tweeted the full video of the puja. In the comments, many people ridiculed the group for worshipping a human, that too someone who is alive. People also criticised the organisation for their anti-women sentiments.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Genuinely hilarious that there’s a Men’s Rights group in India, one of the most sexist countries on the planet.” Another person said, “These men, who’re supposedly harassed by the women in their lives, deserve each other. This is super toxic stuff.”

It is interesting to note that two of Musk’s most popular companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been accused of perpetuating sexist work culture. In May 2022, a US court ruled that a former employee at the automobile company can go ahead with her sexual harassment suit against Tesla. Similarly, in 2021, a former employee at SpaceX wrote an essay that claimed that the company is “rife with sexism.”

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:03 IST
