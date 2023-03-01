Men’s rights activists perform Elon Musk puja; netizens ridicule

Over the years business magnate and one of the world’s richest men Elon Musk has amassed a significant fanbase. Many of his fans go to great lengths to show their appreciation for the Twitter CEO.

A group of men’s rights activists from India organised a Hindu puja for Musk in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 26. The men, under the aegis of the Save Indian Family Foundation, gathered at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park to host the puja. Together they chanted a special aarti in front of Musk’s photo as one person burned incense sticks.

The puja was held to show gratitude towards Musk for reducing censorship on Twitter and allowing men’s rights activists to freely express their views. They argued that before Musk took over Twitter, the men’s rights activist would get shadow banned on the social media platform.

Full video of the actual puja (worship) of Elon Musk at Bangalore, India. Men’s Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from twitter by previous woke admins of the company. After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech. Elon Musk Puja pic.twitter.com/zzBoTiTuOV — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

On Monday, the Save Indian Family Foundation tweeted the full video of the puja. In the comments, many people ridiculed the group for worshipping a human, that too someone who is alive. People also criticised the organisation for their anti-women sentiments.

The mantras are: Ohm Elon Muskaya Namah

Ohm Twitereshwaraya Namah

Ohm Feminist Evictoraya Namah

Feminist Evictoraya Namah

Ohm Twitter Cleaneraya Namah

Twitter Cleaneraya Namah

Ohm Twitter DeFeministaraya Namah

Twitter DeFinistaraya Namah — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Genuinely hilarious that there’s a Men’s Rights group in India, one of the most sexist countries on the planet.” Another person said, “These men, who’re supposedly harassed by the women in their lives, deserve each other. This is super toxic stuff.”

It is interesting to note that two of Musk’s most popular companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been accused of perpetuating sexist work culture. In May 2022, a US court ruled that a former employee at the automobile company can go ahead with her sexual harassment suit against Tesla. Similarly, in 2021, a former employee at SpaceX wrote an essay that claimed that the company is “rife with sexism.”