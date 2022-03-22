scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Men throw colours on dog chained to wall, viral video angers public

People For Animals (PFA) India, an animal welfare organisation tried to track down the culprits and even lodged a complaint. The offenders later apologised.

March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022 1:42:01 pm
men throw colours at dog, dog abuse holi video, dehradun dog holi video, animals colours on holi, indian expressThe men were identified, who apologised publicly for their actions.

It’s natural for people to smear colours on others while celebrating Holi. However, it becomes nothing but abuse when hurled at innocent animals. One such disturbing footage from Uttarakhand has left netizens fuming online.

In a video going viral across social media sites, a group of men were seen throwing colours on a dog chained to a wall. The white furry animal was seen turning green and barking aloud in protest, as the man kept throwing gulaal, to have fun, while recording the moment on camera for clout. However, the offenders later apologised after being identified.

“It’s 2022 and people still don’t understand that it’s not funny to cause so much pain and mental trauma to animals,” Ted Stoner, a popular Instagrammer wrote online sharing the clip. He tagged a person called Aditya Thakur claiming to have posted the video from Dehradun, adding: “The dog is clearly in distress.”

 

“You can wash off your colors that contain chemicals and would irritate your skin, but that’s not possible for animals, especially stray animals. It’s not funny to put colors on their fur. It irritates them for days and months,” Stoner wrote further.

As the video spread on other platforms, many tagged the local police force and animal rights organisation to identify the offenders and called for a strict action against them. People For Animals (PFA) India, an animal welfare organisation tried to track down the culprits and even lodged a complaint with the police.

In an update, PFA shared that the dog seen in the video is called Roxy and “she is safe”. Adding the the men seen in the video harassing the canine were identified, they added: “They gave us a written apology. They understand the severity of the shameful act done by them.”

“They feel sorry for what they did. They apologise publicly as well. We will do the home visit and soon will get the dog spayed,” PFA added in another tweet.

While netizens lauded the animal welfare orgnaisation for its efforts, they were not convinced with just an apology and demanded stricter actions that can stop such harassments from being repeated. Others thought the dog must be removed from their custody.

