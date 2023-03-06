scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Men jam to Lata Mangeshkar songs in Mumbai local train. Watch

The men sang a mashup of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs Sun Champa Sun Tara and Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De while travelling in a jampacked train compartment.

Travelling in a local train in Mumbai can be quite an experience as strangers often engage in fun and banter. In a viral video on Twitter, a group of men is seen enjoying an impromptu jam session as they sang old songs in a jam-packed train compartment.

Posted by an account with the username @Chilled_Yogi, the video shows a group of middle-aged men singing a mashup of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs Sun Champa Sun Tara and Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De. While many men sang the songs, others thumped on the walls to create musical beats for the jam session.

Though the exact date and location of the video are not known, the Twitter account that posted the video wrote in the caption, “One of the best jamming session I have seen.”

Watch the video below:

Posted on March 4, the video has received more than 22,000 views.

“These uncles makes our train journey so much more beautiful,” commented a user. “I have seen women also singing beautifully in locals.. I remember this group of ladies singing.. ‘Aey Maine Kasam Li’ in 2014. The camaraderie is absolutely amazing,” said another. “Mumbai local is a vibe,” posted a third.

“When you shift to other cities, you miss Mumbai but you can’t actually describe what it is that you miss so much, this is what we miss, there is a high possibilities that all ppl singing will be unknown to each other, anyone present can join , celebrate,” expressed another user. “Small joys even in such a trampled space is just something else,” said another netizen.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:41 IST
