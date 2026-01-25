‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage

A video of a group of young men halting a Vande Bharat Express by allegedly placing wooden logs on the railway tracks has sparked widespread outrage and concern over public safety. Several users tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Railway Ministry, demanding stringent action against the men.

The now-viral video begins with the men saying, “rukwa diye Vande Bharat (We made the Vande Bharat train stop) while laughing as the high-speed train halts on the tracks. As the video progresses, the group block the tracks to create a Reel video. It also captures a police constable on the train, initially assuming they were attempting to board.

Later, the group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train and were “only filming a video.” The group also does “live commentary” for the act.

Sharing the video, an X user, who goes by the handle @SouleFacts wrote, “Stopping Vandey Bharat and jeopardising lives of passengers by placing wooden logs for making reels, should be treated as an act of terrorism. Request @RailMinIndia and @RPF_INDIA to arrest them all and coordinate with state government to slap NSA on them.”

January 23, 2026

Although the exact location and date of the incident are unknown, the video has triggered strong criticism. Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a user wrote, “Such acts should be put under UAPA. Pls make this change and start acting on all such cases. Let them rot in jail without bail.” Another user commented, “The saddest part is inspite of all the evidence they will not bear any consequences at all and will soon do it again.”

“This is a crime and these guys should get arrested and given strict punishment,” a third user chimed in.

In July last year, three minors from Odisha were detained after one of them lay on railway tracks and let a speeding train pass over him, while the other two recorded the incident.