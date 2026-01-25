‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage

The video captures a police constable on the train, initially assuming they were attempting to board.

google-preferred-btn
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the trainThe group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train (Image source: @SouleFacts/X)

A video of a group of young men halting a Vande Bharat Express by allegedly placing wooden logs on the railway tracks has sparked widespread outrage and concern over public safety. Several users tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Railway Ministry, demanding stringent action against the men.

The now-viral video begins with the men saying, “rukwa diye Vande Bharat (We made the Vande Bharat train stop) while laughing as the high-speed train halts on the tracks. As the video progresses, the group block the tracks to create a Reel video. It also captures a police constable on the train, initially assuming they were attempting to board.

Later, the group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train and were “only filming a video.” The group also does “live commentary” for the act.

Sharing the video, an X user, who goes by the handle @SouleFacts wrote, “Stopping Vandey Bharat and jeopardising lives of passengers by placing wooden logs for making reels, should be treated as an act of terrorism. Request @RailMinIndia and @RPF_INDIA to arrest them all and coordinate with state government to slap NSA on them.”

Watch the clip here:

Also Read | Cab driver’s seatbelt request triggers heated argument: ‘You don’t have to show off that you know English’

Although the exact location and date of the incident are unknown, the video has triggered strong criticism. Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a user wrote, “Such acts should be put under UAPA. Pls make this change and start acting on all such cases. Let them rot in jail without bail.” Another user commented, “The saddest part is inspite of all the evidence they will not bear any consequences at all and will soon do it again.”

“This is a crime and these guys should get arrested and given strict punishment,” a third user chimed in.

In July last year, three minors from Odisha were detained after one of them lay on railway tracks and let a speeding train pass over him, while the other two recorded the incident.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
mark tully.
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement