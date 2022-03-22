Memes flood Twitter after Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery

When a person is hungry or planning a party, quick delivery of food is always preferred. Online food delivery startup Zomato Monday announced they will soon start delivering food in 10 minutes. The service is termed Zomato Instant.

The startup has clarified that there will be no pressure on delivery partners.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted,”Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10 Delivery partner safety – 10/10 Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety.”

He further said in a blog post, “innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant.”

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

“The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk,” Goyal wrote.

After the 10-minute delivery grabbed attention, memes and jokes flooded Twitter. While many people find 10-minute delivery as hard to believe, others raised concerns over delivery partners, traffic, and how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time.

Still scratching my head to understand what food items can be cooked and delivered in 10 minutes#Zomato — FPL Balor ⭐⭐ (@FPLBalor) March 22, 2022

#Zomato plans to deliver food in 10 mins

Le Delhi traffic traffic 🚦🚦 pic.twitter.com/rN06DDIGD0 — Gautam (@Gautam06290535) March 21, 2022

#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV — Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022

#Zomato#ZomatoInstant Zomato guys delivering food in 10 mins be like pic.twitter.com/s8As5jAocN — Grishma Shah (@Grishma89133825) March 21, 2022

From now onwards stay away from #Zomato riders. pic.twitter.com/PwqEhv7EeI — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) March 21, 2022

The pilot project will be run in Gurugram to test the model for food deliveries. “Finishing stations’ network” will be created near high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Fast deliveries will be done from the network. Each station will have around 20-30 items of most sold items in the area, depending on hyperlocal preferences and demand predictability, as per the company.