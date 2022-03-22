scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

Memes flood Twitter after Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery

While many people find 10-minute delivery as hard to believe, others raised concerns over delivery partners, traffic, and how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2022 11:53:36 am
Zomato, 10-minute delivery, Zomato Instant, Zomato delivery, fast delivery by Zomato, indian expressAfter the 10-minute delivery grabbed attention, memes and jokes flooded Twitter.

When a person is hungry or planning a party, quick delivery of food is always preferred. Online food delivery startup Zomato Monday announced they will soon start delivering food in 10 minutes. The service is termed Zomato Instant.

The startup has clarified that there will be no pressure on delivery partners.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted,”Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10 Delivery partner safety – 10/10 Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He further said in a blog post, “innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant.”

“The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk,” Goyal wrote.

After the 10-minute delivery grabbed attention, memes and jokes flooded Twitter. While many people find 10-minute delivery as hard to believe, others raised concerns over delivery partners, traffic, and how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time.

The pilot project will be run in Gurugram to test the model for food deliveries. “Finishing stations’ network” will be created near high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Fast deliveries will be done from the network. Each station will have around 20-30 items of most sold items in the area, depending on hyperlocal preferences and demand predictability, as per the company.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement