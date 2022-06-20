Memes flood Twitter as Tamil Nadu announces Class XII results

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class XII) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-Class X) examinations.

After the declaration of results, many students channelled their emotions by putting up hilarious memes and jokes on social media.

For Class XII, the pass percentage this year is 93.76 per cent, which is more than last year’s 92.3 per cent. However, for Class X, the pass percentage declined to 90.07 per cent from last year’s 95.2 per cent. Notably, girls notched up more pass percentage in comparison to boys, in both Class X and XII board examinations.

In India, the board exams are considered important milestones of a student’s life. This often puts undue pressure on students. In recent years, many celebrities like Vir Das and government officials like IAS officer Nitin Sangwan have shared pictures of their school board mark sheets with below-average marks to emphasise that academic success is not a necessary benchmark for a successful life.

On Saturday, the Class XII results for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate were declared. Whereas, Kerala’s Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said its Class XII results will be announced Tuesday morning at 11 am.