Monday, June 20, 2022
Memes flood Twitter as Tamil Nadu announces Class XII results

Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board has stopped declaring the names of the top-ranking students.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 5:38:54 pm
Tamil Nadu board results, Tamil nadu class 10 results, TN class 12 results, TN board results memes, Indian ExpressIn Tamil Nadu, girls notched up more pass percentage in comparison to boys, in both Class X and XII board examinations.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class XII) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-Class X) examinations.

After the declaration of results, many students channelled their emotions by putting up hilarious memes and jokes on social media.

ALSO READ |Why this IAS officer’s Class 10 mark sheet has inspired netizens

For Class XII, the pass percentage this year is 93.76 per cent, which is more than last year’s 92.3 per cent. However, for Class X, the pass percentage declined to 90.07 per cent from last year’s 95.2 per cent. Notably, girls notched up more pass percentage in comparison to boys, in both Class X and XII board examinations.

In India, the board exams are considered important milestones of a student’s life. This often puts undue pressure on students. In recent years, many celebrities like Vir Das and government officials like IAS officer Nitin Sangwan have shared pictures of their school board mark sheets with below-average marks to emphasise that academic success is not a necessary benchmark for a successful life.

On Saturday, the Class XII results for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate were declared. Whereas, Kerala’s Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said its Class XII results will be announced Tuesday morning at 11 am.

