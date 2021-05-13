scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Memes take over Twitter as netizens struggle to find vaccine slot

If you too have been unable to book a vaccination slot for yourself, these memes are sure to bring some respite. Here, take a look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 7:42:08 pm
Even as the vaccination drive continues in states around the country, the short supply of vaccine doses has impacted inoculation. (Source: @Manohar67925267/Twitter)

While the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 began on May 1, many are struggling to book slots to get the vaccine. From registering on the website, waiting for the OTP to following the procedure, people are facing several issues while trying to schedule an appointment.

Even after spending hours on the website and following the alerts, people have been unable to book vaccine appointments. The constant struggle to get the jab has yet again diverted netizens to social media, where many are turning to memes and jokes to highlight the situation.

If you too are unable to book a slot for yourself, these memes are sure to bring some respite. Here, take a look:

