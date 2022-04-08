Memes take over Twitter amid fuel, lemon price rise

With growing inflation, most people in the country are expressing their concerns and anger online. While some have gone on to rant and vent their frustration, urging the government to adopt measures to counter the price rise, others are looking for some comic relief to cope with the situation. And now, along with memes on the fuel price hike, exorbitant lemons prices have also become fodder for memes.

While a good bottle of wine and champagne may seem like a probable choice for some attending a wedding of their friend, in Tamil Nadu, a couple received bottles of petrol and diesel. Yes, believe it or not, but a group of friends attending a wedding ceremony in Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district turned up at the venue with fuel instead.

With the prices of petrol and diesel way past the Rs 100-mark, their choice of gift didn’t seem to surprise many online who are busy sharing memes and jokes on fuel price hikes.

Tamil Nadu | A newly married couple was gifted bottles of petrol and diesel by their friends in Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district. The prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre in the state. pic.twitter.com/n85zN0zI0K — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

It wasn’t just the oil prices that dominated the conversation on Twitter. Oddly, the focus shifted to humble nimbu or lemon. In various parts of the country, the price of the tangy item soared due to a shortage of supply and huge demand.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Restaurant owner Juhi says, "Lemon is essential for us, it's needed in everything. It's so expensive that it has become a luxury. It's like buying gold. The wholesale rate is 100 lemons for about Rs 500-600. Just imagine how much would be the retail price." pic.twitter.com/899asf89YS — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Gujarat | Lemon price hike due to shortage in supply and high demands during summer, in Surat https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png "The price of lemon has increased extensively because of the huge damage to lemon plants during cyclone last year in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra & Gujarat," said a vegetable wholesaler pic.twitter.com/hqsSPOdNk7 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Now, with hashtags #Nimbu and #LemonPrice, netizens are using ‘filmy’ memes to react to this unusual situation. From comparing it to gold to bringing back Sacred Games memes, netizens are having a field day on Twitter. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

Band breakup ft Nimbu Mirchi after soaring #LemonPrice pic.twitter.com/kJgfXVyIpA — Prabhat Pandey (@_pandeyprabhat_) April 8, 2022

Only thing to do to get a lemon at a cheap price pic.twitter.com/Esk28WSvCd — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) April 8, 2022