Friday, April 08, 2022
Memes take over Twitter amid fuel, lemon price rise

As the price of the summer essential commodity soared high, netizens are having a field day with hilarious memes.

New Delhi
April 8, 2022 8:15:21 pm
lemon prices, lemon prices memes, nimbu, nimbu memes, nimbu price hike, fuel price hike memes, price hike memes, indian expressPeople were surprised as Lemon prices were higher than that on of petrol.

With growing inflation, most people in the country are expressing their concerns and anger online. While some have gone on to rant and vent their frustration, urging the government to adopt measures to counter the price rise, others are looking for some comic relief to cope with the situation. And now, along with memes on the fuel price hike, exorbitant lemons prices have also become fodder for memes.

While a good bottle of wine and champagne may seem like a probable choice for some attending a wedding of their friend, in Tamil Nadu, a couple received bottles of petrol and diesel. Yes, believe it or not, but a group of friends attending a wedding ceremony in Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district turned up at the venue with fuel instead.

With the prices of petrol and diesel way past the Rs 100-mark, their choice of gift didn’t seem to surprise many online who are busy sharing memes and jokes on fuel price hikes.

It wasn’t just the oil prices that dominated the conversation on Twitter. Oddly, the focus shifted to humble nimbu or lemon. In various parts of the country, the price of the tangy item soared due to a shortage of supply and huge demand.

Now, with hashtags #Nimbu and #LemonPrice, netizens are using ‘filmy’ memes to react to this unusual situation. From comparing it to gold to bringing back Sacred Games memes, netizens are having a field day on Twitter. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

